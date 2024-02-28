"Gonna be scary, not for us though" - Arsenal fans react as 22-year-old star returns to first-team training after long injury layoff

Arsenal fans have flooded social media with ecstatic reactions after learning about their new summer signing, Jurrien Timber's much-awaited return to fitness. The club recently announced his comeback through their social media channels, confirming that the Dutch defender is now back in training.

The Gunners seemed to have found a new level in pre-season after securing the highly sought-after signature of Jurrien Timber last summer for a reported fee of €40m. However, the 22-year-old defender unfortunately ruptured his ACL during his Premier League debut for the north London outfit.

The former Ajax player is now on the road to recovery and has participated in a training session with his teammates. Arsenal fans all around the world flocked to the internet to express their happiness over the news, with one fan writing:

"It's gonna be scary, not for us though. Dangerous club."

Arsenal are on a magnificent run in the league, having last dropped points in the Premier League in December 2023. As a result, Mikel Arteta's men currently occupy third place in the league, just two points off league leaders Liverpool.

With other first-team fullbacks, namely Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko, still sidelined due to injuries, Arteta will be delighted to have Timber back in the squad. The Spanish tactician has already utilized the Dutchman as a left-back, with both of his games this season coming on the left flank.

Arsenal are scheduled to face Sheffield United in the league on Monday, March 4, which could mark Timber's return to the field.

Former Arsenal target and current Chelsea player was in tears after missing out on a move to the Emirates - Reports

According to a recent report by Arsenal insider Team News and Ticks, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk was reduced to tears after missing out on a transfer to the Gunners. The Ukrainian speedster instead ended up signing for the Blues in January 2023 for a reported upfront fee of €70m.

As per the report, the 23-year-old called the Gunners on his way to Chelsea, asking them in tears if there was a chance they could hijack the deal. The Athletic also released a similar report stating that Mudryk was devastated after missing a chance to link up with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk player has struggled to find his footing at Stamford Bridge, only mustering four goals and five assists for the Blues across all competitions in 43 appearances.