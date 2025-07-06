Gonzalo Garcia matches Cristiano Ronaldo record after scoring for Real Madrid in Club World Cup win over Dortmund

Gonzalo Garcia has matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record with Real Madrid following his recent strike against Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Spanish striker found the back of the net in the 10th minute against the BVB, helping them secure a 3-2 win in the semifinal of the tournament on Saturday, July 5.

Garcia has been in top form for Los Blancos at this summer's revamped Club World Cup. The 21-year-old was selected to lead the line for the LaLiga giants in the absence of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick due to injuries.

Garcia has made the most of the situation so far, and has now scored four goals in five games for Real Madrid at the tournament. On Saturday, Alonso had Mbappe available for selection, but opted to keep him on the bench.

The Spanish manager decided to continue with Garcia, who repaid his faith. In the process, the youngster became the first Los Blancos player since Cristiano Ronaldo to score four goals in a single edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Portuguese superstar achieved the feat in 2016. Garcia will also have the opportunity to do one better in the semifinal, when Real Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

However, Kylian Mbappe will also be vying for a place in the starting XI after scoring a stunning winner on Saturday. The Frenchman will be itching to face his former club, although displacing Gonzalo Garcia from the starting XI won't be an easy affair.

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Club World Cup on three occasions with Real Madrid in his career. The Portuguese superstar won the tournament for the first time in 2008, during his time with Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left the Red Devils in the summer of 2009 to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo hit a higher gear with Los Blancos, lifting 16 trophies during his nine-year stay with the club.

The 40-year-old powered the LaLiga giants to the FIFA Club World Cup in 2016, and helped defend the title in 2017 and 2018. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most goals in the tournament to date, with seven goals from eight appearances. He left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 to move to Juventus, having scored 451 goals from 438 games for Los Blancos.

