“Good in the air, good on the floor, and a real poacher’s instinct” – Noel Whelan names striker who will ‘definitely complement’ Arsenal

Arsenal failed to secure the signing of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea last summer, with the striker joining AS Roma instead in a deal worth €40 million. With the Gunners in need of reinforcements up front, former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has urged them to consider the Englishman as a potential option.

Tammy Abraham has been on fire since arriving at the Stadio Olimpico, putting up decisive performances in front of goal for the Serie A giants. So far this season, the Englishman has recorded 24 goals and five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Noel Whelan couldn't help but shower praise on the striker and told Football Insider's Ewan Kingsbury:

“I think Tammy Abraham is an incredible player. When he was at Chelsea, I was screaming out for a team to go out and get him. He chose to go to Roma and he’s been a success there as well. He’s still young and he’s got the best years of his career ahead of him. I’m sure it won’t just be Arsenal looking at him, that’s for sure."

Noel Whelan went forward to access Tammy Abraham's attributes, highlighting the striker's key strengths and adding that he would be a good fit for the Gunners. The former Leeds United forward continued:

“He leads the line so well. Good in the air, good on the floor, and a real poacher’s instinct. They’re going to need to go out and get two or three forward players this summer at Arsenal but he’s someone who will definitely complement them – there’s no doubt about that."

Who else could Arsenal sign this summer?

The striker is firing on all cylinders in Serie A this season.

Signing a new striker will likely be Arsenal's priority for the summer transfer window following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure in January. Apart from Tammy Abraham, rumors suggest the Gunners also have Benfica's Darwin Nunez and Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick on their radar.

RB Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele, Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui and Olympic Marseille's Boubacar Kamara have also been linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium. It remains to be seen who will end up joining Mikel Arteta's side when the transfer window reopens in July.

