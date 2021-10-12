“Good challenge for him to bounce back and to show his quality” – Olivier Giroud names club where Frank Lampard would fit as manager

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud believes Newcastle United would be the perfect club for Frank Lampard to manage. Giroud played under Lampard at Chelsea before the Englishman was sacked by the club in January, 2021.

The Magpies were recently bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and are reportedly on the lookout for a new manager. Lampard, as reported by The Sun, is leading the race to take over from Steve Bruce.

Giroud believes Newcastle United could be a 'good challenge' for Lampard, who has been without a job since being sacked by Chelsea in January earlier this year.

“Yeah, definitely, I talked to him a little bit last year. I think he is looking forward for a good challenge to come back as a manager, and I think he is a good option. Definitely.

“I believe Newcastle is a big team in the Prem, and it’s a good challenge for him to bounce back and to show his quality,” Giroud told talkSPORT.

Chelsea brought in Thomas Tuchel following Lampard's sacking and the German led the club to the UEFA Champions League title. Under Tuchel's tutelage, Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League table too, with 16 points from seven matches.

Frank Lampard's managerial record at Chelsea and Derby County

Frank Lampard first joined Derby County as manager in July 2018 and led them for a year. He managed them in 57 matches, winning 26, drawing 15 and losing 16.

With Maurizio Sarri being shown the door at Chelsea despite winning the UEFA Europa League in 2019, Lampard was roped in as the club's manager. He started off well but results took a turn for the worse and he was sacked after being in charge for one-and-a-half seasons.

In his only full season at Chelsea, the club finished fourth in the Premier League. He managed Chelsea in 84 matches, winning 44, drawing 15 and losing 25.

