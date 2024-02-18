"Good, congratulations" - Pep Guardiola takes a dig at Mauricio Pochettino after Chelsea boss' post-match comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola seemingly aimed a cheeky shot at Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, February 17. The Spaniard seemed to mock the Blues coach for being pleased with the stalemate despite the London side leading for most of the game.

Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day after the game, Guardiola said:

"Good, congratulations. If he believes that, that is good for his team."

"We knew it [Chelsea would be a challenge]. That was a good game."

"We played incredible in the second half. The first half was not our levels but to compete against them teams you have to play 90 minutes not just one half."

Earlier, Pochettino had claimed that he was proud of his players for their performance. In what has been a difficult season for the Blues, they fought hard against Manchester City, holding a lead till the 83rd minute before a deflected strike from Rodri levelled the score.

The Argentinian said:

"I’m so pleased. I told the players I feel so proud. In the last three games we’ve started to create a very good spirit. That’s the way we want to build our team. Today was a very good opportunity to show we’re going where we want."

"The first half was really, really good. We only conceded one chance – against a team like Manchester City who, for me, are the best team in the world.

It has been a string of positive results for Chelsea following two difficult losses to Liverpool (1-4) and Wolves (2-4). They will hope to carry this form into the Carabao Cup final against the Reds next weekend.

City (53), meanwhile, remain in third but have effectively missed a chance to go top of the table. They still have a game in hand over Arsenal and Liverpool.

Chelsea legend heaps praise on defensive duo after draw against Manchester City

John Terry lauded Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto.

Former Chelsea defender John Terry was full of praise for defenders Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto for their performances in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City. He took to Twitter to appreciate their efforts, saying:

“Great performance. We looked solid and posed a threat on the counter attack, Disasi and Gusto both excellent. Brilliant from everyone.”

Disasi was extremely solid at the back, thwarting attempt after attempt from the defending champions. He tallied 16 clearances, three blocks and won four duels, and was instrumental in keeping Erling Haaland in check.

Gusto, meanwhile, was tasked with defending Jeremy Doku and was impressive as well. He won nine duels, had 10 clearances, and also created two chances in the game.