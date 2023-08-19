"Good luck with that" - Graeme Souness takes shots at Chelsea after Moisés Caicedo and Romeo Lavia snub Liverpool 

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has taken shots at Chelsea and their co-owner Todd Boehly again. He believes that the Blues have inflated the market and have not managed to put together a strong squad despite spending way over €800 million in two years.

Chelsea have spent just over €400 million this summer, and that has seen them spend more than other top leagues in Europe. However, they have also sold the most this summer and have got over €250 million.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Souness was quick to claim that Chelsea were making a huge mistake again and not heading in the right direction. He said:

"What we have been witnessing in the last few weeks is the inflated fees Chelsea are distorting the market with. Boehly has come with a great big cheque book, not understanding the valuation of players."

He added:

"He has bought three midfielders at vast expense, spent £800m in total, and still doesn't have a world-class striker."

"That's an example of someone not understanding our game. You can have the best goalkeeper, defence and midfield but unless you can put the ball in the net, you don't win matches."

Souness questioned Chelsea's midfield signings' goal contributions last season and their potential, saying:

"The numbers speak for themselves. Fernandez didn't score for Chelsèa last season. Caicedo scored once for Brighton. Lavia scored once for Southampton. Buying up young players because they will all get better one day and you'll have a great team? I'm sorry, it just doesn't work that way. One of those players – maybe two - may become worldies."

Souness concluded:

"But to get them all to come through and become players? Good luck with that. Caicedo and Lavia are just young men with great potential. The game of football is littered with players who simply never got any better."

"Chelsèa have blown Liverpool out of the water in the race for both Caicedo and Lavia."

Liverpool had outbid for both Lavia and Caicedo at one point but both players chose to join the Blues, who then increased their bids for the duo.

Chelsea have signed eight players this summer

The Blues spent a Premier League record fee of around €135 million to sign Moises Caicedo this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion. They had to outbid Liverpool last week after the Reds made a late swoop.

Chelsea have also signed Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunkufor over €60 million each. Axel Disasi was added to the squad for €45 million from AS Monaco after Wesley Fofana was ruled out with an ACL injury.

Mauricio Pochettino has Nicolas Jackson to lead their attack after he arrived from Villarreal for €35 million. They also signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton for around €30 million as a backup to Kepa Arrizabalaga, before the Spaniard moved to Real Madrid on loan.