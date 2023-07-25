“Good performance against a strong team” - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr’s 0-0 draw against PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Al-Nassr's friendly draw against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier today (25 July).

The Saudi Arabian outfit and Les Parisiens met at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka and played out an underwhelming 0-0 draw. But for Al-Nassr, it brought an end to a run of back-to-back friendly defeats against European clubs.

They lost 5-0 to Celta Vigo on July 18 before losing 4-1 to SL Benfica three days later. Ronaldo was amongst a plethora of stars who started the game but he was brought off in the 66th minute after having no tangible impact.

PSG dominated the game, keeping 65% possession and managing seven shots on target to their opponents' three. After the match, Ronaldo took to his Instagram account and posted three images of himself from the game. The caption read:

"Good performance against a strong team. Pre-season preparations continue! Fantastic welcome from the fans here in Japan"

Al-Nassr's next game is against Inter Milan on 27 July at the Nagai Stadium. PSG, meanwhile, take on Japanese outfit Cerezo Osaka the following day at the same venue.

Rashford says it was an 'unbelievable experience' to play with Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo played 39 times as teammates during the latter's second stint at Old Trafford.

The duo was separated when 'CR7' left Manchester United in November 2022 and went on to join Al-Nassr in January. The England international has shed light on the experience of sharing the pitch with the legendary Portuguese superstar.

Rashford said while giving an interview on the Overlap (h/t TalkSPORT):

"It has been an unbelievable experience to play with him. He is one of my idols and someone I always looked up to. It's something I can keep with me forever. I wish him all the best and we want to thank him for the things he’s done for Manchester United."

Rashford (25) has become Erik ten Hag's main man up front since Ronaldo's departure. He registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games last season as the Red Devils finished third in the Premier League and won the EFL Cup.

The Englishman recently penned a new five-year deal which will see him earn £375,000 a week.