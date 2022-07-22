"Good players can fit together at any time at any point" – Manchester United star insists it isn't a 'problem' to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that striker Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Premier League giants didn't hamper his performances last season.

Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting CP for £47 million in the winter of 2020, has established himself as the team's fulcrum. He failed to reach the heights of the 2020-21 season last time around, netting just ten goals in the entire campaign.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Fernandes was asked if he struggled to adapt to the changes in the club's playing style after the arrival of Ronaldo. The 27-year-old said:

"No, I don't think so. I am there to serve my strikers, and I think we had an amazing start to the season. When Cristiano came in, he scored two goals in his first game, and I scored one, and after that, I scored many goals playing with Cristiano."

He continued:

"I think all of my goals I was playing alongside Cristiano, so I don't think that was the problem at all. I play with him for Portugal, and that will never be the problem because good players can fit together at any time at any point."

After scoring 24 goals in all competitions last campaign, Ronaldo expressed his desire to depart the club to pursue UEFA Champions League action next season. The 37-year-old is currently on leave from the Red Devils' pre-season tour due to personal reasons.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a proposal worth €300 million over two seasons from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, as per Record. The club was prepared to offer €30 million to Manchester United and €20 million to Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in race for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are leading the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, as per Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda. Speaking to Sky Sports, Sepulveda said:

"I can't see him away from Manchester United next season. The two main teams one step closer than the others are Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. I can see him playing for those two teams – Chelsea have a new owner, a new project, with money to spend on transfers."

He added:

"He is still in Lisbon. He has not been hiding somewhere in Europe. He's still waiting for what Jorge Mendes will tell him to do. We don't know if he'll travel to Manchester, and even if he does, it doesn't mean he will stay at United."

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford.

