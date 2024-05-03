"Good win for Palmer FC", "London is always Blue" - Fans elated as Chelsea secure comfortable 2-0 win over Tottenham

Chelsea fans were elated after their side bagged a 2-0 win in a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday, May 2, at Stamford Bridge.

The home team opened the scoring in the 24th minute with center-back Trevoh Chalobah's header from an assist by midfielder Conor Gallagher.

In the 72nd minute, a Cole Palmer freekick resluted in Nicolas Jackson doubling the lead for the Blues. Although Tottenham had three shots on target during the game, they failed to find the net.

Fans flooded social media with posts appreciating Mauricio Pochettino's team and celebrating their win, while some criticized Tottenham's performance. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"London is always blue."

Another added:

"This is the worst Chelsea side in recent memory and we still managed to do the double over Tottenham without breaking a sweat. Spurs really are a laughing stock."

"This might be one of the first times this season where we've played well for a full 90 minutes this season. Hopefully can build upon this," Another chimed in.

One user said:

"What a performance."

Another wrote:

"Chelsea vs Tottenham 3 points is always a Chelsea thing both home and away. Well played boys enjoyed that win."

"We're the best club in London," added another user.

One account posted:

"Our best game this season so far."

While another fan said:

"Next season we are winning EPL."

The Blues are currently eighth in the Premier League with 51 points and four games to play.

Chelsea boss speaks about his future at the club

Mauricio Pochettino has had a tough first season at Stamford Bridge. With his future at the club uncertain, the Argentinian said after the win over Tottenham:

“It's difficult to see every single week that I am under scrutiny and judgement. It's not my decision whether to be here or not to be here next season."

"All managers need time to translate their ideas and philosophy, we need time," he added.

The Blues face West Ham next in the Premier League on May 5 at Stamford Bridge.