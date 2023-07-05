“Got to get on the pitch now, get my boots on!” – Mount responds to first message from Ten Hag after Manchester United move

Mason Mount has received his first bit of instruction from Erik ten Hag after completing his transfer from Chelsea to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed to pay an initial £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons to sign the England international. At his unveiling yesterday (5 June), he was approached by Ten Hag, who told him (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"I want you to be a very important player for this team."

Mount replied:

"Thank you very much. Cheers gaffer, thank you. Got to get on the pitch now, get my boots on!"

The two posed together for pictures as the Englishman penned a five-year deal at Old Trafford. He was apparently Ten Hag's top target in midfield as they look to build on a season where they won the EFL Cup and finished third in the Premier League.

Mount left Chelsea after 18 years at the club, where he registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 senior games. The 24-year-old won three titles with the Blues, including the UEFA Champions League title in the 2020-21 season.

Pundit urges Chelsea to sign Caicedo following Mason Mount's Manchester United move

Mason Mount is the latest Chelsea midfielder to depart in a summer of change at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have also sold Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan and N'Golo Kante to Al-Ittihad since the end of last season. Denis Zakaria has returned to Juventus after his loan spell expired while attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal.

Amidst the exodus in midfield, Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged the Blues to sign Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. The pundit tweeted (h/t TheChelseaChronicle):

"With a lot of players out the door so far, Chelsea need to bring in Caicedo [sic.] more than ever."

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Brighton are in direct talks to determine the 21-year-old midfielder's future. He still has four years left on his contract at the Amex.

Caicedo, who is also wanted by Manchester United, joined the Seagulls in February 2021 and has since registered two goals and three assists in 53 senior appearances for them. He primarily plays as a defensive midfielder but can also play in the No. 8 position.

