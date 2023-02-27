"Got people believing now" - Paul Merson heaps praises on Erik ten Hag's impact at Manchester United this season

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has praised Erik ten Hag's impact since arriving at Manchester United. The Dutch coach ended the Red Devils' six-year trophy drought on Sunday (February 26).

Ten Hag's men won the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Wembley. He's only nine months into his tenure at Old Trafford and has overseen an incredible turnaround of the club.

Merson has lauded the outstanding job Ten Hag is doing with Manchester United. He claims that the Red Devils manager has got players and fans on board, telling Sky Sports:

"Ten Hag has got people believing now, not just the players but the fans, which is the big thing. You've got to take your chances and win your trophies when you can. They're hard to win because there are too many good teams about nowadays."

Manchester United are still competing in three competitions: Premier League, UEFA Europa League and FA Cup. However, Ten Hag's start to life at Old Trafford was difficult, as his side suffered consecutive league defeats. Merson added:

"Man United were getting rinsed by Brentford and Brighton at the start of the season, now they've lifted the first available trophy."

Ten Hag hilariously left the Carabao Cup trophy behind during his post-match press conference on Sunday. A reporter reminded him to pick it up, to which he responded:

"I can leave it! Because next cup eh. This one is in."

Next up for Ten Hag's side is the visit of West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday (March 1). They're in with a real chance of claiming that piece of silverware, as big guns such as Arsenal and Newcastle have exited the competition.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes wants more trophies after Carabao Cup win

Bruno Fernandes wants more silverware with the Red Devils.

Manchester United's first trophy since 2017 finally arrived following their Carabao Cup win over Newcastle. However, the Red Devils do not intend to stop there and are eager to push on and bring more silverware to Old Trafford.

Fernandes spoke of his desire to win more trophies with United after winning the Carabao Cup, telling Sky Sports:

"We have been searching for this moment. I am satisfied now because I get my trophy, but I want more."

Fernandes came closest to winning a trophy with Manchester United in 2021 before their League Cup win at the weekend.

The Red Devils, though, suffered an agonising 11-10 shootout defeat to Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final. Clearly, now that the Portuguese playmaker has tasted trophy success with the Premier League club, he wants more.

