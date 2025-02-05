"Gotta pray that partnership works", "About to turn into prime Varane and Ramos" - Fans react as Real Madrid duo in XI for Leganes clash

Fans online have reacted to Real Madrid youngsters Raul Asencio and Jacobo Ramon being named in the starting lineup to face Leganes. The two sides will face off at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday, February 5.

Los Blancos have endured an injury crisis at the back with multiple first-team defenders on the sidelines. Eder Militao was ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL in November and midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has deputized as a center-back this term.

Carlo Ancelotti was then dealt a major blow with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba's recent injuries. Ahead of the Leganes clash, Ancelotti revealed that the pair would be out for 20 days while admitting Real Madrid are in a state of emergency. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“We are in emergency, as both Rüdiger and Alaba will be out for 20 days. The only options at centre back are Jacobo Ramón, Raul Asencio and Tchouaméni.”

Madrid put out their starting XI to face Leganes and Ancelotti picked Raul Asencio and Jacobo Ramon as his center-back pairing. Meanwhile, Tchouaméni has returned to his natural position in midfield.

Fans have now reacted on social media to the young duo's inclusion. Some are confident that the two starlets will put on a strong performance.

"Jacobo dan Asencio starting! Time to shine boys 🤩" one fan wrote

"Jacobo and asencio cooking session" another claimed

"Jacobo and asencio about to turn into prime Varane and Ramos," one supporter claimed

While others are a little skeptical and hope Jacobo and Asencio can step up and shine.

"I really hope Asencio and Jacobo works… it would be HUGE for the future" one fan commented

"We gotta pray Jacobo-Asencio partnership works out 🙌 "stated another

Real Madrid lead in LaLiga standings by a point ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona trail three points further in third.

Real Madrid identify Arsenal star as one of three center-back targets in 2025 - Reports

It is no surprise that Real Madrid are actively searching for defensive reinforcements with their growing injury list. Los Blancos have reportedly identified three potential center-back options. They are Arsenal star William Saliba, Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, and Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

Saliba has developed into one of the best center-backs in the Premier League after making his breakthrough at the Emirates in 2022. He has played an instrumental role for the Gunners since, forming an excellent partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Madrid have already approached Arsenal over a potential move for Saliba. The LaLiga giants plan to contact Bastoni and Diomande's camps as well.

