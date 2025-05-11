"Gotta turn up today", "Behave today please" - Barcelona fans send message to star as he's named in XI for Real Madrid clash

Barcelona fans have reacted on X (formerly Twitter) following Dani Olmo's inclusion in the starting XI against arch rivals Real Madrid. The Blaugrana take on their bitter rivals in the El Clasico on Sunday, May 11, at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in a potential title decider.

Barcelona are on the back of a disappointing 7-6 loss against Inter Milan over two legs in the Champions League semi-final. Hansi Flick's side will be keen to get back to winning ways on Sunday against Real Madrid and almost secure the LaLiga title.

Ahead of the game, Barca are on 79 points in 34 games whereas Los Blancos are on 75 points. A win for the Catalan giants would give them a huge seven-point lead with just three games to go.

Flick named an unchanged starting XI for the El Clasico but the fans did not seem pleased with his selection. A section of the fanbase highlighted Dani Olmo's disappointing run of form of late and urged him to turn up in the big game.

Here is Barca's lineup for the the Real Madrid game:

A fan wrote on X:

"Olmo. You gotta turn up today. For all the talent I know you have you've been underwhelming recently."

Another fan insisted that Gavi should have started instead of Olmo in the number ten position. He posted:

"Jesus again no Gavi man.. Olmo you better turn up man."

Another fan wrote:

"Olmo behave today please."

Another fan posted:

"i wouldn’t have really started olmo despite his goal last time, but overall not bad ! let’s win pls."

Another fan insisted that Olmo needs to justify his massive price tag:

"Olmo again ! Oh we have justify the price tag."

Another fan posted:

"olmo is on bad form. why start him when you have fermin on fire?"

Dani Olmo joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig last summer in a deal worth a reported €60 million. The Spain international has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances across competitions this season.

PSG manager Luis Enrique predicts the outcome of Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has backed Barcelona to secure a 3-0 victory against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Enrique, who formerly managed Barca and played for both the Blaugrana and Real Madrid, has predicted a 3-0 win for the Catalan giants. After guiding PSG to the Champions League final with a 3-1 win against Arsenal over two legs in the semi-finals, Enrique was asked to predict the outcome of the El Clasico.

He backed Barca to secure all three points and also highlighted his close connection with the club. He said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“My love for Barca will never disappear. I have a past that I’m very proud of. For me, playing in a Champions League final against Barça would have been the worst. The worst. If we hadn’t been there, I would have loved for Barça to have been there and won. It will be a 3-0 for Barcelona, easy.”

Barcelona have dominated Real Madrid every time the two sides have clashed against each other this season. They have already won three El Clásicos this season and another victory would almost secure them the LaLiga title.

