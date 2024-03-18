Graeme Souness claims Erik ten Hag made crucial transfer mistake by letting star player leave last summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a mistake offloading goalkeeper David de Gea last summer. That's according to Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, who believes the Red Devils didn't need a change between the sticks.

Recall that United let go of De Gea after the two parties reportedly failed to agree terms on a new contract last summer. The Premier League giants responded by spending £70 million to sign Erik ten Hag's poster boy Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the Cameroonian shot-stopper has struggled since arriving at Old Trafford, making the decision to sign him look somewhat unwise. Commenting on the subject, Souness put the blame on the tactician for making the mistake.

“You don’t have an infinite amount of money to spend,” the pundit said on Simon & Souness (via TBR Football). “You have a budget to work with. So you go and spend £70 million on a goalkeeper because you wanted to play from the back.

“You prioritise. You have to try and strengthen where you really need players. Did they really, really need to spend £70 million on a goalkeeper when they had De Gea who was still a very good goalkeeper for Man United?

Expand Tweet

“De Gea was still a top goalkeeper. Every goalkeeper will make a mistake,” the former Liverpool star added.

Andre Onana has been the subject of criticism since arriving at Manchester United this season owing to his unconvincing performances between the sticks. He has made 39 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, conceding a whopping 60 goals and keeping just 12 clean sheets.

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United impress with massive Liverpool win

Manchester United and Liverpool produced a game to remember when they clashed in the FA Cup quarterfinals at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17). Erik ten Hag won the tactical battle against Jurgen Klopp as his side put in a commendable performance to secure a hard-fought 4-3 victory after extra time.

The Red Devils have secured their passage into the semifinals, where they go head-to-head with Conventry City, who saw off Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United and Coventry will face each other at the Wembley on April 20. Before that though, Erik ten Hag's men take on Brentford, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bournemouth in the Premier League.