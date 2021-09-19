Graeme Souness names the 3 favorites for the Premier League title this season

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness believes the current group of Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are the closest they have ever been in the Premier League.

However, Souness isn't entirely convinced about United's ability since they haven't lifted any major trophy recently despite spending a lot of money on transfers.

Speaking to the Times (via the Metro), the 68-year-old said:

"I agree this is the strongest top four we’ve seen in the Premier League for several years. But with the caveat that there are still more question marks against Manchester United than any of the other title contenders – Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

"United have not won any major trophies recently and have spent a great deal of money," he added. "Liverpool and City have been the real deal for the past few years and Chelsea have won the Champions League. If you put it like that, it’s common sense. The other ones have not only won trophies, but the big trophies, the important ones."

Out of the four aforementioned clubs, only Manchester United haven't tasted Premier League success in recent history. The Red Devils last won the English top flight back in 2013 during Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge. That said, they have made a bright start to the new season and could mount a title challenge this season in the Premier League.

Times Sport @TimesSport thetimes.co.uk/article/if-rom… If you’re playing against Chelsea it’s hard to see where you’ll get joy. The only place they are vulnerable is if Lukaku got an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season | Graeme Souness #CFC If you’re playing against Chelsea it’s hard to see where you’ll get joy. The only place they are vulnerable is if Lukaku got an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season | Graeme Souness #CFC thetimes.co.uk/article/if-rom…

It could be a four-horse race for the Premier League title this season

The Premier League could have one of its best seasons since four teams are capable of lifting the title at the end of the season. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have all made great starts to their respective campaigns.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have spent big this summer strengthening their squads. Liverpool finally possess an injury-free team which is good enough to beat anyone on their day.

The signings of Romelu Lukaku by Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo by United and Jack Grealish by City have made them favorites for the title. Liverpool, on the other hand, possess one of the strongest first XIs in the league, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

As things stand, Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 13 points from five games. Chelsea and Manchester United are three points behind with a game in hand.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Are Chelsea, Man United, Man City and Liverpool the best four teams in the world at the moment? 🤔🌎 Are Chelsea, Man United, Man City and Liverpool the best four teams in the world at the moment? 🤔🌎 https://t.co/WmrXpDcFzk

Also Read

Also Read: 5 best transfers of the 2021 summer window - Fabrizio Romano Exclusive

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee