Graham Potter confirms 2 Chelsea stars are set to miss Premier League game against Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has confirmed that N'Golo Kante and Marc Cucurella are set to miss the side's upcoming Premier League contest against Crystal Palace on Saturday (October 1).

Kante, 31, recently returned to training after picking up a hamstring injury during the Blues' 2-2 draw with Tottenham on August 21. He has started just two Premier League matches in the ongoing season.

Cucurella, on the other hand, has made eight appearances across all competitions for the Graham Potter-coached outfit this campaign. The left-back, who arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion for £62 million earlier this summer, has missed the last two Premier League matches.

During a pre-match press conference on Friday, Potter was asked about the condition of his players. He responded (via Football London):

"They're fine in terms of coming through the rehab stages and Kante has been on the grass. Maybe next week for him. A bit of illness for Marc Cucurella."

Earlier this month, the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after 20 months in charge and appointed Potter as their new manager on a five-year deal.

Potter guided the west London outfit to a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in their second UEFA Champions League Group E fixture on September 14.

When asked whether he thought his 23-day wait for his first Premier League match as Chelsea boss was either good or bad, Potter replied:

"Probably a bit of both, if I'm honest. I used a bit of time to get to know people but at the same time, we're itching to play. We couldn't control anything in terms of how things have panned out, we've had to make the most of it."

Sharing his thoughts about the challenge ahead, he added:

"We've got six weeks and 13 matches, using the players the right way and winning matches in the toughest league in the world. That's the challenge in the short term."

Chelsea are currently seventh in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 10 points from six matches, scoring eight goals in the process.

Paul Merson predicts outcome of upcoming Chelsea-Crystal Palace clash

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Gunners forward Paul Merson shared his thoughts about the Blues' upcoming match. He wrote:

"A match against Crystal Palace away from home is always difficult. I feel for Graham Potter – he's had no one at the club for the past few weeks, and he now has very little time to make the team play the way he wants them to play."

"This is a dodgy game, but I'm going to go with a Chelsea victory."

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea

