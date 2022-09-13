Graham Potter confirms 2 Chelsea stars will miss Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has confirmed that Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante will miss the side's Champions League clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

Potter is set to take charge of his first game as the Blues coach on Wednesday (September 14) when his team hosts the Austrian side at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel was sacked following the Blues' shock 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb last week. The west London outfit will now begin a new era under Potter in the Champions League.

There are a few injury concerns, however, as two of Chelsea's key players will be missing in action. Speaking to the press before the game, Potter said (via Football.london):

"Edou will miss the game and so will NG [Kante]."

Mendy was caught in the ribs by Jarrod Bowen during the Blues' Premier League game against West Ham United on September 3. He missed their subsequent Champions League loss to Zagreb.

Kante, meanwhile, picked up a hamstring injury during the side's league encounter against Tottenham Hotspur last month and has been sidelined ever since.

Chelsea face must-win clash against in-form Salzburg

Following their defeat in their Champions League opener, the Blues are at the bottom of Group E without a point. This makes Wednesday's clash with RB Salzburg a must-win

The Red Bulls, though, are on a great run of form this season. They are unbeaten in all seven of their games across all competitions, winning six of these clashes. The Austrian outfit held Serie A champions AC Milan to a 1-1 draw last week (September 7) and will be looking to cause an upset at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, meanwhile, just underwent a change of manager following an erratic run. They will have to improve their form too in order to avoid the ignominy of a group stage elimination.

A setback here would be detrimental as the Blues play Milan twice in October and can expect tough encounters against the Italian champions.

