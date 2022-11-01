Graham Potter provides clear fitness update on 3 Chelsea stars including Kepa Arrizabalaga and Kalidou Kouliably ahead of Dinamo Zagreb clash

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has provided a fitness update on a trio of crucial players ahead of their Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, November 2.

The Blues have already secured top spot in Group E, despite losing their first game of the tournament to the Croatian side in September. Potter has a number of injury issues to deal with, including Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mateo Kovacic.

Kepa was substituted at half-time during the Blues' humiliating 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend and Potter has confirmed he will miss the clash at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea boss gave a more positive update on Koulibaly, who didn't play against Brighton, but will be available for the Zagreb game.

Kovacic has been given a slight chance of playing, but Potter surely won't be taking any chances for a game that is a dead rubber. The English boss said during the pre-match press conference (as per Football.London):

"Kepa won't be available for the game, slight issue with his plantar fascia. Kovacic just precautionary with his calf. Got a chance, will make a decision later on.

"Koulibaly, provided there's no reaction, he'll be available."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I arrive with a coach who wanted me at all costs, and then he leaves. Both Tuchel & Potter play with 3 defences, I was used to a 4 with Napoli. But you never stop learning”. Koulibaly: “We can win the Premier League this season, I want to make history”, tells @Corriere “I arrive with a coach who wanted me at all costs, and then he leaves. Both Tuchel & Potter play with 3 defences, I was used to a 4 with Napoli. But you never stop learning”. Koulibaly: “We can win the Premier League this season, I want to make history”, tells @Corriere. 🔵 #CFC“I arrive with a coach who wanted me at all costs, and then he leaves. Both Tuchel & Potter play with 3 defences, I was used to a 4 with Napoli. But you never stop learning”. https://t.co/zeM4ps60Dj

Graham Potter reveals he has had 'chats' with Edouard Mendy since his arrival at Chelsea

Edouard Mendy was one of the Premier League's most reliable goalkeepers upon his arrival in English football, helping the Blues to the 2020 Champions League final. But a loss of form, as well as an injury, contributed to him no longer being the first-choice goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa's resurgent form has also ensured that the Sengalese shot stopper remains on the bench, but Mendy will receive an opportunity to play against Zagreb this week.

When asked how Mendy has taken to his new role as a reserve goalkeeper, Potter claimed that he has been excellent about the whole thing, as he explained:

"I've had some good chats with him and he's been great. He was injured when we first arrived and Kepa played and did well. He's honest enough to know he had to be patient and support Kepa. He's kept his standards and now has his opportunity."

The Blues Stand @BluesStandGh Edouard Mendy starting in goal tomorrow. Hope he grabs the chance with both hands Edouard Mendy starting in goal tomorrow. Hope he grabs the chance with both hands 😁🔵 https://t.co/0Sxpx9F1Cs

Kepa had previously been in startling form for Chelsea upon his return to the first-team before he was taken off due to injury in the defeat against Potter's old side. The Spaniard has kept five cleansheets across 11 appearances in all competitions, conceding eight goals.

Poll : 0 votes