Graham Potter provides injury update on three Chelsea stars after 4-0 Manchester City thrashing 

Chelsea were left humiliated as they suffered a devastating 4-0 loss against Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup. Riyad Mahrez bagged a brace at the Etihad Stadium as Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden each bagged a goal.

Potter's side has now suffered defeats to the Cityzens in back-to-back games. They lost 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on January 6 in a Premier League clash.

Graham Potter was distraught after the loss. He has now lost six out of his 18 games in charge of the Blues, winning eight and drawing four.

Speaking to the media after the game, Potter provided injury updates on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, and Raheem Sterling.

He said (via Football.London):

"Christian opened up his knee in the game the other day. We’re still sorting of analysing it but it’s going to be weeks I would say for him. Raheem had an action in the first minute of the game, a back heel that was a bit strange and felt something in his hamstring. Again we’re analysing that. Aubameyang had a tight back yesterday so was unable to travel."

In the absence of the attacking stalwarts, Chelsea struggled to create any substantial threat to the Manchester City goal. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were ineffective during the clash.

Jermaine Jenas slammed Chelsea for their performance

Graham Potter: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Jermaine Jenas was on commentary duty with the BBC for the Blues' clash against Manchester City. The former Tottenham Hotspur player unloaded on Potter's team during the game.

He said (via Mirror):

"The faces of the players say it all, but they can't give up. There is a lot of disappointment in that team. This could get messy. A shot on target would be nice for Chelsea. Some sign of progression. Something that shows they are not here just to get beat.

"You have to turn up and show what you are about, especially when you are wearing that Chelsea shirt. Not enough of them did that in the first half."

The Blues face Fulham in their next game as the teams return to Premier League action at Craven Cottage.

