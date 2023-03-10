Graham Potter rules out 4 first team players for Chelsea's PL clash against Leicester

Chelsea will be without Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and N'Golo Kante for their encounter with Leicester City on Saturday (March 11). Graham Potter has confirmed the four players' absences in his pre-match press conference.

The west London giants face Leicester looking to keep their winning momentum going. They beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Tuesday (March 7) to secure their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. They secured a 1-0 victory over Leeds United three days before.

However, Chelsea will be without James (illness), Sterling (hamstring), Aubameyang (unknown injury), and Kante (hamstring) for the trip to the King Power. Potter told reporters (via football.london):

"Reece has been ill, so hasn't trained today. He won't make the game tomorrow. Raheem had a little feeling in his hamstring, so looking doubtful tomorrow. Aubameyang has a slight problem with his back so he's looking like he'll miss the game. No, N'Golo won't. We're looking to build him up Maybe Everton."

Chelsea have endured an injury crisis ever since the English coach succeeded Thomas Tuchel last September. James' season has been plagued by injury woes, making 17 appearances, scoring two goals, and providing as many assists. Meanwhile, Sterling bounced back from a disappointing run of form with a goal in the win over Dortmund. However, he will miss the Leicester clash, which comes as a blow.

Aubameyang has lacked game time anyway aside from his injury setback. He has started just 10 games across competitions, scoring three goals. Kante has been out of action since August with a hamstring issue. However, it seems that the Frenchman is nearly recovered and could play against Everton next Saturday (March 18).

Chelsea are 10th in the league and trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points. A win against the Foxes is vital if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell defends Sterling amid unremarkable debut season at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea left-back Chilwell insists that Sterling is having an impact on and off the pitch at Stamford Bridge. The English attacker has struggled during his debut season with the Blues. He told Perimatch:

"He’s a brilliant football player, so on the pitch we all kind of knew what we were getting. We knew he was going to impact our team with a lot of goalscoring opportunities, with goals and assists."

Chilwell continued by alluding to the influence Sterling is having behind the scenes at the club:

"But of course, me and the boys who play at England know that in the changing room and around the training ground, he has a big impact. Even though he’s still young, he’s very experienced, he’s played a lot of international football, he’s played a lot of club games in the Premier League."

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City last summer for £47.5 million. The English winger lifted the Premier League title in his final game at the Etihad. He scored 17 goals and contributed nine assists in 47 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

However, Sterling has been unable to replicate that type of form during his time at Stamford Bridge. He has managed seven goals and three assists in 26 matches.

Poll : 0 votes