Graham Potter set to hand new midfield partner to Enzo Fernandez for Chelsea's match against West Ham United - Reports

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been tipped to be the man to partner new signing Enzo Fernandez in midfield against West Ham United.

The Blues will be in action later today as they take on West Ham United in Saturday's early kick-off in the Premier League.

Graham Potter's team will be hoping to return to winning ways after picking up just one win in their last seven games since the start of 2023.

All eyes are expected to be on Potter's line-up for the game. Their recent poor performances have raised calls by fans for a few players to be dropped from the starting XI.

However, injury concerns that have plagued the Blues this season haven't provided head coach Potter with many options to select from, especially in midfield.

Ahead of the game against West Ham United, it has now been revealed that the possible midfield paring for Chelsea could be Fernandez and Gallagher.

The duo started together in midfield during their last league game against Fulham. It is expected that Potter will once again pair Gallagher with new signing Fernandez against the Hammers.

The reason for this could be because the Blues are currently without a couple of midfield stars for the game due to injury and fitness-related issues. Notably, N'Golo Kante, Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovacic. All three players have reportedly returned from injuries. However, the game against the Hammers seems too close for a return to full action for either of the trio.

Meanwhile, a win for Chelsea later today would be their first Premier League away victory since October.

Potter speaks on his relationship with Chelsea new owners amid fears of possible sack

It hasn't been the best start for English tactican Potter at Stamford Bridge. His team have struggled for the majority of the games he has taken charge of this season.

As expected, when things get tough for any football manager, there is always talk of a possible sack or replacement. That has been the case with Potter in recent weeks.

However, the Chelsea head coach has now addressed his relationship with the club's new owners amid fears that his job could be on the line. In his words:

"I think the expectations have always stayed the same, we want to develop a team that ultimately wins. We know there are opportunities to make to make changes to the team in the windows when they’re open. That hasn’t changed."

Speaking on his relationship with the new owners, he said:

"My relationship with them has stayed consistent in that there has been regular dialog and conversation."

He continued:

"We understand where we both are in terms of where we see the overall picture, where we see the team. We are working together really well to try to keep improving."

