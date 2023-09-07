Graham Potter in talks to join new club 5 months after Chelsea sacking: Reports

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is reportedly in conversation with Ligue 1 club Lyon over the managerial position (via The Express). The news comes five months after Potter was sacked by the Blues due to poor performances.

Lyon have suffered a torrid start to the new season under current boss Laurent Blanc. The French outfit sit rock bottom of the Ligue 1 table, having managed just one point in their opening four fixtures.

Blanc's position is reported to be under serious threat after the club's latest defeat against Paris Saint Germain on Sunday night (September 3). Lyon were brushed aside as they endured a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the reigning champions.

Potter earned a move to west London in September 2022 after impressing at Brighton for three years. However, things went horribly wrong during his stint at Chelsea, with the Blues finishing 12th in the Premier League last year. During his reign, the English club registered just 12 wins in 31 matches across all competitions.

Potter was sacked after his former team's 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on April 1. Club legend Frank Lampard replaced the Englishman as interim manager until the season's close.

"I wouldn't have had too many questions"- Graham Potter on reason behind Chelsea move

Graham Potter (via Getty Images)

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter had a rather disappointing time at Stamford Bridge last season. The manager, who was sacked in April 2023, was under pressure after successive Premier League losses just a couple of months into his new role.

Potter received heavy criticism after consecutive league defeats to Arsenal and ex-club Brighton, despite a successful start. Claiming that he expected pressure and scrutiny with the Blues, Potter said (via ESPN):

"If I wanted a nice easy life, I could have quite easily stayed working at Brighton in the Premier League and signed a new contract and been absolutely OK."

"And I wouldn't have had too many questions about myself or pressure or sacking or anything like that, but the reason to come here, one of the reasons to come here as there were many, it's a fantastic football club, potentially one of the best in the world that can compete for any major trophy."

Potter's Chelsea suffered last season and failed to challenge for major honors. They finished 12th in the league and were thrashed 4-0 (on aggregate) by Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League following his departure.