"Granit Xhaka swap sits better" - Arsenal fans urge club to re-sign former player

Arsenal fans have urged their club to re-sign Alexis Sanchez, who is now a free agent after leaving Inter. The Gunners' faithful endured a frustrating start to the ongoing Premier League season, losing all of their first three games. Mikel Arteta's men have shown signs of revival with 1-0 wins over both Norwich City and Burnley in recent weeks, but sit outside the top half of the table.

As frustration continues to mount amongst Arsenal fans, some of them feel the club should try to make a cheeky approach to re-sign Sanchez. The Chilean enjoyed the best spell of his career at Arsenal, scoring 80 goals and registering 45 assists in 166 appearances across all competitions.

However, Sanchez ended up leaving Arsenal on a free transfer to rivals Manchester United and endured a remarkable fall from grace. The Red Devils were desperate to get rid of him after a lackluster spell and Inter signed him on loan before securing his services permanently on another free transfer last year.

Despite stepping away from the weight of expectations at Old Trafford, Sanchez was unable to rekindle his best form. Reports now suggest that Inter are willing to cut their losses with the former Arsenal star by allowing him to move elsewhere on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract, but Inter's financial predicament has forced them into thinking about relieving him off the books. With uncertainty around his future at the moment, some Arsenal fans surprisingly want him to return to the Emirates.

When asked about whether anybody would take Sanchez on a free transfer, one Arsenal fan tweeted:

"Xhaka swap sits better."

A few more reactions also came in as certain others echoed the same sentiment:

mazzerooni 🔴⚪️🇨🇾🇬🇧 @mazzerooni @HarrySymeou Knows the club and the league , still playing and scoring , only a year older than Auba and 2 years older than Laca - great experience - on a free ? - absolutely 100% @HarrySymeou Knows the club and the league , still playing and scoring , only a year older than Auba and 2 years older than Laca - great experience - on a free ? - absolutely 100%

Adham Eiraky @AdhamEiraky @HarrySymeou Yes In a blink - it’s a no brainer - he is Arsenal wholly heartedly @HarrySymeou Yes In a blink - it’s a no brainer - he is Arsenal wholly heartedly

Arsenal return to Premier League action next Sunday

The Gunners made it back-to-back 1-0 wins in the Premier League as they beat Burnley last Saturday. Martin Odegaard fired home the only goal from a free-kick, subsequently helping Arsenal to 13th-place in the league table.

Also Read

Arteta and company will now shift their focus to a third-round League Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday. However, the north London derby against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday will be in the back of their minds.

Should Arsenal beat Spurs, who are on a two-game losing streak in the Premier League, they could go level on points with their rivals. As such, the Gunners will be desperate to secure maximum points.

Edited by Nived Zenith