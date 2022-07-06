"Great feet!" - Boyhood Liverpool fan Moeen Ali names the best footballer in England cricket team

England cricketer Moeen Ali was in conversation with The Athletic, where he revealed his allegiance to Liverpool from his boyhood days among other stories. He has also named the one teammate who plays the best football in the England cricket team.

Ali will feature for England in the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against India this month. The Athletic asked the Liverpool fan if football was the subject of discussion in the cricket dressing room. Ali replied in the affirmative, revealing that they like to keep an eye on the scores and the players who perform well.

He said:

"There is usually a lot of football chat in a cricket dressing room. What the scores are, who's scored, who's playing well - we talk about football so much. Most of us play Fantasy Premier League too."

Many a time international cricketers are seen playing football in their training sessions before the match begins as a means of recreation and for fitness purposes. Ali said the England cricketers also played a lot of football. He then gave an insight into who some of the best players in the team are.

The boyhood Liverpool fan said:

"We used to play football a lot and take it really seriously. Jos Butler's a very good player, Mark Wood too, but the best player at England is Christ Woakes. Great feet."

The 35-year old also visited Paris in May to witness the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. He was on the receiving end of the mismanagement and chaos that happened at the Stade de France and was disappointed by what he experienced.

Ali still likes to play football a lot and spilled the beans on the position he likes to play in. The England international said:

"I played all the time growing up and in the winter now I'll still play two or three times a week, Powerleague and things like that. I used to be up front but as I've got older I've dropped back...I'm not very quick or skillful. I used to finish well but I enjoy the deeper role now coming back and getting the ball."

Liverpool manager wants to sign Real Madrid attacker

Los Blancos are willing to part ways with Marco Asensio this summer and the player himself is looking to leave in search of regular playing time and increased involvement. The Express reported that Jurgen Klopp is interested in bringing him to Anfield.

The 26-year old is available at an affordable price tag of £25.7 million and his versatile nature of playing across various attacking positions is appealing to Liverpool.

