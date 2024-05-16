"Great footballing intelligence" - Alan Smith hails Manchester United star after win over Newcastle United

Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith lavished praise on Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes after the Red Devils beat Newcastle United 3-2 on Wednesday (May 15).

In the Portuguese midfielder's absence, the Manchester outfit suffered back-to-back losses against Crystal Palace and Arsenal in the league. On his return from injury, Fernandes bagged an assist on the night, apart from other good work.

The 29-year-old managed an 82% passing accuracy, made five key passes, and created one big chance. He delivered three accurate crosses from eight attempts and found his target with five long balls from 10 tries. Additionally, Fernandes won three of his seven ground duels and lost his only aerial duel.

Speaking about the former Sporting midfielder, Smith told Sky Sports (via The Boot Room):

"He has been everywhere tonight Bruno Fernandes. Great footballing intelligence wherever he's on the pitch."

During this match, it was Manchester United who took the lead through Kobbie Mainoo in the 31st minute. Anthony Gordon equalized for the Magpies (49') after the interval, only to see his team fall behind to Amad Diallo's 57th-minute strike.

Rasmus Hojlund then doubled his side's lead six minutes from time, while Lewis Hall scored the game's last goal in stoppage time (90+2'). Following this victory, the Red Devils are eighth in the standings, three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

Bruno Fernandes speaks about his Manchester United future after Newcastle United win

Bruno Fernandes

Although Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is seen as an integral part of the team, there have been a section of fans unhappy with the Portuguese midfielder. This has led to speculation over whether the Red Devils' chief creator will remain at Old Trafford after the summer transfer window.

Fernandes, who has two years left on his current deal, told Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"I will be. The club needs to want me. The club wants me to be a part of the future. As I said always, I don't want to be a player that the club doesn't want to have. If for some reason, they don't want to have me, I will go. But if they want me, I will stay."

After arriving at Old Trafford in the summer in January 2020, Fernandes has made 231 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, bagging 79 goals and 65 assists. His only trophy with the Red Devils has been their Carabao Cup success from last season.