"Great to play next to someone who people call the GOAT" - Manchester United's Jadon Sancho says it is fantastic to have Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho recently hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for helping the youngsters in the squad with immense experience in the game. Speaking to BBC Sport, Sancho revealed he was stunned when Cristiano entered the dressing for the first time.

Although Ronaldo has scored goals for his team, United have failed to keep up consistent performances this season. Many experts have blamed the Portuguese international for hindering United's progress and feel the club should never have re-signed him.

Some pointed out that the addition of Cristiano has made it difficult for United's young forwards to get regular playing time. However, Jadon Sancho's recent interview with the BBC contradicts these reports.

The 21-year-old revealed that Cristiano has been a huge influence among the youngsters in the squad. Sancho added that it is great to play alongside someone who people call the GOAT. He said:

"It is great to play next to someone who people call the GOAT, so it is actually kind of crazy. When he first came into the dressing room I was kind of stunned. I couldn't believe that I was going to be playing alongside him."

"To have him around is fantastic; he is a great player and is a great guy. He always wants to win and for the younger players he is always helping us learn new things, telling us what to do and how to do things to make things better."

Jadon Sancho then revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo has helped him and his teammates with their movement in the box and how to beat players one-on-one. He explained:

"The movement on how to beat a player, to be in the right positions when the midfield have the ball and things like that. Just being aware of what is going on [that he can help with] because he has been in the game for so long. He has that experience of how to beat players and to know where to be at the right time, like when a ball is being delivered and things like that. He is just a magician."

Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus to make a fairytale return to Manchester United last summer. Fans were over the moon when their club brought Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same transfer window. Since making his return to Old Trafford, Cristiano has scored 15 goals from 30 appearances for his team.

Meanwhile, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been enjoying a great run of form. In the last three PL matches, Sancho has scored a goal and has provided two assists for his team.

Fabrizio Romano gives an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

There have been multiple reports suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo has already made up his mind to leave Manchester United next season. However, according to the latest report from Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo is willing to stay at United for the next season.

Romano added that the Portuguese superstar will not be concerned about United's interest in signing a new striker this summer.

Meta Jaun News @MetaJaunNews “He is thinking about results”- Fabrizio Romano opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United jaunnewsuk.com/index.php/2022… “He is thinking about results”- Fabrizio Romano opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United jaunnewsuk.com/index.php/2022…

Cristiano is surely not happy with how the season has panned out at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old is someone who wants to win every competition he participates in.

However, the only cup competition that United can aim for this season is the Champions League. In the Premier League, the Red Devils are currently fourth in the points table and involved in a battle for a top-four finish.

