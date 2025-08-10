"Great player for a great club", "Excellent signing" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr complete free agent signing of veteran star

Fans were left ecstatic after Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr announced the arrival of Inigo Martinez. The Spanish defender parted ways with Barcelona as a free agent this summer to move to the Riyadh-based club. Martinez was under contract with the Catalans until 2026, with an option for an additional year. However, the LaLiga champions have terminated his contract on mutual agreement, allowing the Saudi Pro League club to sign him for free this summer. Fans were over the moon after hearing the news and took to social media to express their opinion. One fan was convinced that Martinez would be a hit for Al-Nassr, commenting:&quot;Great player for a great club.&quot;Legend لَجند @a111usLINK@AlNassrFC_EN Great player for a great club 💪💛💙Another wrote: &quot;Excellent signing! I am confident he will be a great addition to the team. Good luck, @InigoMartinez!&quot;نقـوشي @negoshi9LINK@AlNassrFC_EN Excellent signing! I am confident he will be a great addition to the team. Good luck, @InigoMartinez!Another chimed:&quot;Crazy signing for al Nassr&quot;One fan insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is doing everything possible to get his hands on silverware, stating:&quot;Ronaldo is doing anything possible to win a trophy&quot;Another quipped: &quot;Nice one. Welcome to your new home&quot;The Saudi Pro League club have already signed Joao Felix from Chelsea this summer in a reported £43.7m deal. Martinez, meanwhile, arrives on the back of a solid campaign with Barcelona and will be a fine addition to Al-Nassr's backline. Will Kingsley Coman team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr next season? Cristiano RonaldoAl-Nassr are planning to take Kingsley Coman to the Middle East this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Saudi club managed a coup by convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his stay at the club. They are now working to assemble a team that can fight for titles this season. Coman's situation at Bayern Munich remains uncertain after dropping down the pecking order in recent times. The 29-year-old is under contract until 2027, but the Bavarians are ready to remove his exorbitant salary from their wage bill this summer. Al-Nassr are working on a €30m bid for the Frenchman, who has been offered a lucrative deal until 2028. The amount could be enough to convince the Bundesliga champions, who could use the funds to secure a move for Nick Woltemade this summer. Coman hasn't expressed any desire to leave the Allianz Arena so far, but the big-money offer could turn his head. The chance to play regularly alongside Cristiano Ronaldo could also be an enticing factor for the Frenchman, who is no longer guaranteed game time at Bayern Munich.