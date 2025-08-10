  • home icon
"Great player for a great club", "Excellent signing" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr complete free agent signing of veteran star

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Aug 10, 2025 09:53 GMT
Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans were left ecstatic after Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr announced the arrival of Inigo Martinez. The Spanish defender parted ways with Barcelona as a free agent this summer to move to the Riyadh-based club.

Martinez was under contract with the Catalans until 2026, with an option for an additional year. However, the LaLiga champions have terminated his contract on mutual agreement, allowing the Saudi Pro League club to sign him for free this summer.

Fans were over the moon after hearing the news and took to social media to express their opinion. One fan was convinced that Martinez would be a hit for Al-Nassr, commenting:

"Great player for a great club."
Another wrote:

"Excellent signing! I am confident he will be a great addition to the team. Good luck, @InigoMartinez!"
Another chimed:

"Crazy signing for al Nassr"

One fan insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is doing everything possible to get his hands on silverware, stating:

"Ronaldo is doing anything possible to win a trophy"

Another quipped:

"Nice one. Welcome to your new home"

The Saudi Pro League club have already signed Joao Felix from Chelsea this summer in a reported £43.7m deal. Martinez, meanwhile, arrives on the back of a solid campaign with Barcelona and will be a fine addition to Al-Nassr's backline.

Will Kingsley Coman team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr next season?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr are planning to take Kingsley Coman to the Middle East this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Saudi club managed a coup by convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his stay at the club.

They are now working to assemble a team that can fight for titles this season. Coman's situation at Bayern Munich remains uncertain after dropping down the pecking order in recent times.

The 29-year-old is under contract until 2027, but the Bavarians are ready to remove his exorbitant salary from their wage bill this summer. Al-Nassr are working on a €30m bid for the Frenchman, who has been offered a lucrative deal until 2028.

The amount could be enough to convince the Bundesliga champions, who could use the funds to secure a move for Nick Woltemade this summer. Coman hasn't expressed any desire to leave the Allianz Arena so far, but the big-money offer could turn his head. The chance to play regularly alongside Cristiano Ronaldo could also be an enticing factor for the Frenchman, who is no longer guaranteed game time at Bayern Munich.

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

Edited by Deepungsu Pandit
