"Great shame" - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hits back at Klopp for defending Liverpool fans booing the national anthem at FA Cup final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been condemned by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the former's remarks over the Reds faithful booing the national anthem. The Merseyside club faced Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (May 14).

Before the game began, Liverpool supporters jeered Prince Williams as he shook hands with the players. They later booed the English national anthem, 'God Save the Queen' along with the traditional Christian hymn 'Abide with Me'.

However, Klopp had no qualms with the supporters who were involved. The German said, as reported by the Express:

"The majority of our support are wonderful people. They wouldn't do if there was no reason. I've not been here long enough to understand the reason for it - it's for sure something historical - and that's probably questions you can answer much better than I could ever. They wouldn't do it without reason."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, via his spokesperson, was quick to rubbish Klopp's comments, stating that there is no reason to boo the national anthem. The official spokesperson:

"Obviously what happened over the weekend, it was a great shame that as we were marking 150 years of the FA Cup bringing people together, a small minority chose to act like that."

This disdain towards English patriotism is not new from the Liverpool supporters who proudly wave a flag at Anfield that says, 'Scouse not English'. The booing of the national anthem is a tradition that they followed since the 1980s.

The Reds won the 150th edition of the FA Cup 6-5 on penalties to inch closer toward a potential quadruple, with the Champions League final and the Premier League yet to conclude.

Manchester City slip gives Liverpool slender hope in the Premier League title race

Earlier this month, when Jurgen Klopp's men drew 1-1 at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur, the general consensus was that the Reds had let the title slip away.

However, Manchester City dropped two crucial points against West Ham on Sunday (May 15) as they battled hard to come back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Southampton 0-6 Liverpool

Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves



If we get these results over the next week, the Premier League will be decided by a playoff match:Southampton 0-6 LiverpoolMan City 0-1 Aston VillaLiverpool 1-1 Wolves If we get these results over the next week, the Premier League will be decided by a playoff match:Southampton 0-6 LiverpoolMan City 0-1 Aston VillaLiverpool 1-1 Wolves🙏 🙏 🙏 https://t.co/FuYR3Wb4Zw

As things stand, Liverpool are second in the table with 86 points with two games remaining. Pep Guardiola's side have a four-point lead at the top but have also played one more game.

The Etihad outfit will face Aston Villa in their final fixture (May 22). The only way Liverpool can win the title is if City drops points against Steven Gerrard's side and the Rids manage to win both their remaining matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar