×
Create
Notifications

"Great shame" - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hits back at Klopp for defending Liverpool fans booing the national anthem at FA Cup final

Klopp&#039;s comments on the booing of the national anthem were not appreciated
Klopp's comments on the booing of the national anthem were not appreciated
Akshay Tahiliani
Akshay Tahiliani
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 16, 2022 09:04 PM IST
News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been condemned by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the former's remarks over the Reds faithful booing the national anthem. The Merseyside club faced Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (May 14).

Before the game began, Liverpool supporters jeered Prince Williams as he shook hands with the players. They later booed the English national anthem, 'God Save the Queen' along with the traditional Christian hymn 'Abide with Me'.

However, Klopp had no qualms with the supporters who were involved. The German said, as reported by the Express:

"The majority of our support are wonderful people. They wouldn't do if there was no reason. I've not been here long enough to understand the reason for it - it's for sure something historical - and that's probably questions you can answer much better than I could ever. They wouldn't do it without reason."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, via his spokesperson, was quick to rubbish Klopp's comments, stating that there is no reason to boo the national anthem. The official spokesperson:

"Obviously what happened over the weekend, it was a great shame that as we were marking 150 years of the FA Cup bringing people together, a small minority chose to act like that."

This disdain towards English patriotism is not new from the Liverpool supporters who proudly wave a flag at Anfield that says, 'Scouse not English'. The booing of the national anthem is a tradition that they followed since the 1980s.

Winning at Wembley 😍 https://t.co/joBEoZDysv

The Reds won the 150th edition of the FA Cup 6-5 on penalties to inch closer toward a potential quadruple, with the Champions League final and the Premier League yet to conclude.

Manchester City slip gives Liverpool slender hope in the Premier League title race

Earlier this month, when Jurgen Klopp's men drew 1-1 at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur, the general consensus was that the Reds had let the title slip away.

However, Manchester City dropped two crucial points against West Ham on Sunday (May 15) as they battled hard to come back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2.

If we get these results over the next week, the Premier League will be decided by a playoff match:Southampton 0-6 LiverpoolMan City 0-1 Aston VillaLiverpool 1-1 Wolves🙏 🙏 🙏 https://t.co/FuYR3Wb4Zw

As things stand, Liverpool are second in the table with 86 points with two games remaining. Pep Guardiola's side have a four-point lead at the top but have also played one more game.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Etihad outfit will face Aston Villa in their final fixture (May 22). The only way Liverpool can win the title is if City drops points against Steven Gerrard's side and the Rids manage to win both their remaining matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी