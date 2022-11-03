"Great stadium" - 27-year-old Liverpool target says everyone would love to play at Anfield 

Liverpool transfer target Stanislav Lobotka has admitted that any player would love to play at Anfield.

Lobotka, 27, did get the opportunity to play at the Reds' historic stadium when his current side Napoli lost 2-0 to Liverpool on 1 November in the Champions League.

The Slovakian midfielder has caught the eye with his performances in the middle of the park this season, earning comparisons to Real Madrid's Luka Modric.

Tuttomercato reports that Liverpool are among the Premier League giants keeping tabs on Lobotka alongside Chelsea and Manchester United.

He has made 18 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Lobotka said in his assessment of Anfield ahead of the defeat to the Merseysiders (via Football Italia):

“It’s a big game in a great stadium, everybody wants to play here, especially being here with fans like ours."

The Slovakian midfielder took one shot during the clash with the Reds, making one tackle, one interception and 42 passes.

He also played in the reverse fixture at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on 7 September which saw Napoli thrash Jurgen Klopp's side 4-1.

Lobotka joined Luciano Spalletti's side from Celta Vigo in 2020 for £18.9 million. He has three years left remaining on his current deal.

Liverpool are also interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but must stump up a Premier League record fee to sign him

Bellingham is a top target for the Reds

Liverpool are also eager to sign Dortmund's Bellingham as are a host of European giants.

Klopp's side have been long-term admirers of the teenager, who has been superb this season, making 19 appearances across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

However, there is a stumbling block and that comes in the form of how much money BvB wants for the English midfielder.

Liverpool will reportedly need to part with a Premier League record fee of £130 million to sign Bellingham.

They are also joined in their pursuit by Real Madrid, who are believed to be the side the midfielder desires to join.

Klopp does need to attend to his midfield sooner rather than later with his side disappointing in the league this season.

The likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson have failed to impress while injuries have struck the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Fabinho has also looked a stark contrast to the top defensive midfield player he was throughout last season.

Bellingham has three years remaining on his current contract but is surely heading out of Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season.

