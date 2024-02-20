"Greatest football player of all time by a mile" - Argentina president Javier Milei heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Argentina president Javier Milei has waxed lyrical of the legendary Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the game's best players.

Messi, 36, emerged on the scene nearly two decades ago and has won every major title for club and country, scoring over 800 goals and still going strong. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner 'completed' football in 2022 by leading Albiceleste to the FIFA World Cup title, snapping a 36-year drought.

Javier Milei, the president of Argentina, lauded the Inter Miami forward as the greatest of all time 'by a mile".

"Lionel Messi is the greatest football player of all time by a mile," he said (as per Albiceleste Messi is impossible, he's the best in every aspect of the game. I would like to talk to him, it should be interesting. Maybe I'll be lucky and be able to do it" @LANACION

Messi has enjoyed a brilliant club career, mostly in Europe, where he spent 17 seasons at Barcelona and two at PSG. The all-time Blaugrana top-scorer joined MLS side Inter Miami last summer as a free agent and is all set for his first full season in American football.

How Lionel Messi fared for Argentina in 2023

Lionel Messi has had a brilliant career in international football as well with Argentina, apart from his exploits in club football.

The 36-year-old diminutive attacker is one of three players in men's international football to score over 100 times. Messi has 106 goals and 56 goals in 180 games for Argentina, all three being record tallies for the defending world champions.

Following his FIFA World Cup 2022 exploits - seven goals and three assists in seven games - Messi played seven games for La Abliceleste in 2023, bagging eight goals and an assist.

Three of these goals came in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign, where they top the standings with 15 points after six games, winning five.

Messi scored the winner in the 1-0 home win over Ecuador on matchday one before netting both goals on matchday four in the 2-0 away win in Peru.