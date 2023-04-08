"Greatest player in history" - San Lorenzo manager hails Lionel Messi while addressing possibility of PSG star joining club in Argentina

Ruben Dario Insua, the manager of Argentinian club San Lorenzo, has hailed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time.

Messi is no less than a demigod in Argentina, having led La Albiceleste to FIFA World Cup glory for the first time in 36 years in Qatar last December. He did most of the heavy lifting for Lionel Scaloni's side, leading from the front with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Insua reckons the PSG superstar cemented his status as the greatest of all time with his exploits in Qatar. The San Lorenzo boss waxed lyrical about how Messi performed in the tournament despite being 35, telling Argentinian television channel TyC Sports:

"He (Lionel Messi) is the greatest player in the history of world football. A 35-year-old footballer has never been seen at such a high level as he showed at the last World Cup."

There are concerns about Messi's future at PSG, as his contract expires at the end of the season. He will certainly not be short of options if he leaves Paris, with clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States queuing up to snap him up.

Some have mooted a return to Argentina as an option for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, and Insua thinks that it's not a bad idea. However, the tactician tipped Messi to return to Barcelona:

"We can accommodate any player on the planet because it's one of the best and most competitive leagues that exist. Still, I don't think it's going to happen. Maybe at some point, he will return to Barcelona."

Insua also sent a cheeky invitation to Messi to join San Lorenzo:

“It (San Lorenzo) would not be a bad club for Leo. It is an institution that meets some very interesting conditions in case one day he decides to play in the country. The most important thing is that he continues in the national team."

A return to Argentina might not be on the cards for Messi, as he reportedly wants to continue playing in Europe.

What is PSG superstar Lionel Messi's status?

PSG have made no secret of their desire to extend Lionel Messi's contract beyond the summer.

However, the Argentinian is increasingly inclined towards leaving the club, according to RMC Sport. Barcelona are keen to re-sign the 35-year-old, having reluctantly let go of him in 2021. Their financial issues, though, could prove to be a stumbling block.

Lionel Messi is claimed to have rejected a €400 million-per-year offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami, meanwhile, are also an option for the forward.

