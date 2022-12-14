"Greatest sportsman ever" - Former Manchester City player claims Lionel Messi is far ahead of Michael Jordan and Roger Federer

Former Manchester City attacker Stephen Elliott is of the view that Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is the greatest sportsman of all time.

Lionel Messi starred for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup again, firing the team past Croatia in the semi-finals. He scored and assisted a goal each in La Albiceleste's 3-0 win over Zlatko Dalic's men.

Lionel Scaloni and Co. will now lock horns with either France or Morocco in the final for the trophy. Winning the World Cup would be yet another feather in Lionel Messi's cap as he looks to reinforce his eternal greatness.

The PSG superstar has already staked a claim to being the greatest footballer of all time. Many believe triumphing in Qatar on December 18 would see him establish that status.

Elliott, though, thinks Lionel Messi is the greatest sportsperson of all time, and not just in football. The former Manchester City attacker has insisted that the Argentinian icon is far ahead of other greats like Michael Jordan and Roger Federer. He wrote on Twitter:

"Wonder if Messi has ever looked at a defender and thought 'Be tough tonight'. I’d go as far as saying he’ll go down as the greatest sportsman ever, never mind greatest footballer. I know there’s been icons Jordan, Federer, etc. but his levels are so far ahead of everyone else."

Lionel Messi has won a plethora of trophies with both club and country over the last decade and a half. The World Cup, though, is one trophy that has evaded him so far.

The 35-year-old will have a shot at setting the record straight when Argentina play the final on December 18. He could finally get his hands on the trophy in what appears to be his final World Cup campaign.

Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form in Qatar

Messi has arguably been the best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar so far. He has found the back of the net five times and provided three assists for his teammates in six matches.

The former Barcelona superstar is currently the joint top scorer of the tournament, alongside PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. He is thus a strong candidate to bag the Golden Ball this year.

While Messi is in the running for both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball, his eyes will be on the ultimate prize. He is determined to win the World Cup before calling it quits on his illustrious playing career.

