"Grow up United"; "Wonder why" - Manchester United fans furious as 'lazy' player starts against Bournemouth

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has unveiled his strategy for the Premier League clash with Bournemouth. This comes after their recent triumph over Chelsea. However, the fans are very upset about the inclusion of a player they have deemed lazy: Anthony Martial.

Ten Hag has placed his trust in a quartet comprising Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Sergio Reguilon, and Luke Shaw, while the backline will be anchored by Andre Onana. The midfield sees Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay holding the fort, while Bruno Fernandes will orchestrate the attack from a more advanced role.

Flanking him in the attacking trident are Antony, Anthony Martial, and rising star Alejandro Garnacho. However, it's the inclusion of Martial that has stirred disappointed reactions from the fans.

Fans have flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their disapproval, questioning Martial's commitment and labelling him as 'lazy'. One fan stated:

"Grow up United."

Another said:

"Wonder why."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Manchester United aim for continued dominance over Bournemouth at Old Trafford

Manchester United are set to lock horns with Bournemouth at the Theatre of Dreams this Saturday (December 9). This clash follows a period of intense scrutiny for United, where they faced setbacks against Galatasaray and Newcastle United.

However, Erik ten Hag masterminded a 2-1 victory over Chelsea, a win that has boosted morale and helped the Red Devils rise in the league rankings. The Chelsea match was a nerve-wracking affair which saw United's captain Bruno Fernandes falter with a missed penalty.

Yet, the day belonged to Scott McTominay, whose impressive brace overshadowed Cole Palmer's equalizer for Chelsea, catapulting the Red Devils to their crucial win. This victory not only lifted United to the sixth spot in the Premier League but also brought them tantalizingly close to fourth-placed Manchester City, who stumbled against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils now eye the opportunity to draw level with City, adding an extra layer of motivation as they prepare to face Bournemouth. This matchup is also a stepping stone towards maintaining momentum for United, who have a crucial encounter with Bayern Munich and a challenging match against Liverpool on the horizon.

United's historical supremacy over Bournemouth at Old Trafford will also give them reason to push for another win. They have enjoyed an unbeaten home record against the Cherries, with nine wins and a draw from ten meetings.