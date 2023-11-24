"Guardiola will be zoning in on this" - Carragher warns Jurgen Klopp on how Man City could exploit Liverpool superstar in Premier League clash

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has warned manager Jurgen Klopp on how Manchester City could exploit Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role to create havoc in their Premier League this weekend.

The Englishman reckons Alexander-Arnold's movement into midfield would create space on the right side of the Reds' defence, which Pep Guardiola's side would be eager to take advantage of.

All eyes will be on the Reds to see if they can knock City off the top of the Premier League table when they clash at the Etihad on Saturday (November 25). With both managers determined to secure the three points, a massive tactical battle could ensue.

Jurgen Klopp has been experimenting with Alexander-Arnold drifting into midfield in recent weeks. The new role allows the defender to make more use of his on-the-ball skills, but it almost backfired during the 1-1 league draw with Luton Town.

Ahead of the clash with Manchester City this weekend, Carragher has warned the tactician of the potential danger with the system. The Englishman explained that Alenxader-Arnold's drifting into the middle would render Liverpool's defence vulnerable, much to Guardiola's delight.

“Liverpool’s ‘Trent System’ was effectively conceived in Manchester," Carragher said in his column for The Telegraph. "The team’s recovery since then speaks for itself and explains why they return to the Etihad with such high hopes.

"Guardiola will be zoning in on this,” he said, talking about the space TAA's movement would create in the backline. It is no coincidence that Grealish enjoyed one of his best games in a Manchester City shirt against Liverpool in April, relishing the space and time he was afforded on the left, as he got the better of Alexander-Arnold in one-to-one duels.

“(Jeremy) Doku, meanwhile, is one of the Premier League’s in-form players and will love being isolated against the full-back. City provides the acid test for a side on an upward trajectory.

"We will soon have the truest measure of the progress of Liverpool and their ‘Trent System’,” the Englishman added.

What Liverpool stand to gain or lose from their clash with Manchester City

Should Liverpool win at the Etihad on Saturday, they will replace City off the top spot. The Reds are second with 27 points, just a point behind the defending champions.

However, if they lose, they could drop outside the top four, as Arsenal (27 points), Tottenham Hotspur (26 points) and Aston Villa (25 points) will have the opportunity to climb above them by winning their games.

Things could even get more dramatic if the game ends in a draw. In that scenario, Arsenal could climb to the top of the rankings if they win at Brentford while the second position would be up for grabs.