"Gunners bottling it again", "Title race over then" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal seal dramatic comeback draw against Southampton 

Arsenal fought back to clinch a last-gasp 3-3 draw with Southampton in one of the games of the season on Friday (April 21).
The Gunners got off to a nightmare start in just the 27th second when goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made a massive blunder. The English shot-stopper mistakenly played the ball to Southampton forward Carlos Alcaraz. The Argentine cut inside and sent a beautiful effort over the dejected keeper.
It was then former Gunners forward Theo Walcott's turn to put a huge dent in Arsenal's title hopes. Martin Odegaard has rarely put a foot wrong this season but was caught in possession. The Saints countered with Alcarez releasing Walcott, who flew forward and sent his shot past Ramsdale in the 14th minute.
Mikel Arteta's men collapsed but gave themselves hope in the 20th minute. Bukayo Saka played the ball back into a dangerous area and Gabriel Martinelli smashed home a vital goal.
Arsenal were in control for most of the game after that, looking to score a crucial equalizer. However, it didn't come and instead, it was Southampton who went 3-1 ahead in the 66th minute. James Ward-Prowse's superb corner was flicked on by Armel Bella-Kotchup and into Duje Caleta-Car's path. He headed home from close range to send the Emirates into stunned silence.
The Gunners had plenty of opportunities to try and get themselves back into the game. Gabriel Jesus spurned a golden chance in the 69th minute, but the Brazilian sent his shot over the bar.
Odegaard then came up trumps for the hosts in the 88th minute to give his side hope. The Norweigan buried the ball past Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to give Arteta's men a lifeline.
That lifeline turned into a resurrection as Saka leveled matters in the 90th minute. Second-half substitute Reiss Nelson struck at Bazunu's goal, with the Saints stopper denying him. However, Saka arrived in the right place at the right time to slot home a dramatic equalizer.
Leandro Trossard thought he had sealed a memorable comeback victory in the 90+2nd minute. The Belgian let loose from just outside the box but the ball smashed off the crossbar. It was Nelson's turn to go close in the 90+5th minute. He saw an effort sail just wide of Bazunu's goal.
Jesus then went down in the Saints' box but the referee waved away Arsenal's appeal for a penalty. He then blew the final whistle for what was one of the games of the season.
It means the title race is still in the Gunners' hands but Manchester City are breathing down their necks. Five points separate the two title rivals heading into next Wednesday's clash at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's men also boast two games in hand.
One fan thinks Arsenal have blown their chances at the league title:
"Gunners bottling it again."
A Liverpool fan has written off the north Londoners in their title race with City:
"Title race over then. It was a good run Arsenal."
Here's how Twitter reacted to a remarkable 3-3 draw at the Emirates:
Manchester United legend Gary Neville touches on Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale's blunder
Ramsdale's error that led to Southampton's opener is not one he will want to see back. The English keeper is usually composed on the ball but was reckless when passing out from the back.
Neville was doing commentary for Sky Sports and he couldn't help but compare Ramsdale's blunder to Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's. He said:
"Wow. Well I’m having flashbacks to a pass that David de Gea tried to Harry Maguire last night but that one got there, this one didn’t."
De Gea was at fault for the Red Devils in their 3-0 (5-2 aggregate) Europa League quarterfinal defeat to Sevilla on Thursday (April 20). The Spanish goalkeeper passed the ball out to Harry Maguire despite the defender being surrounded by opposition players.