"Gunners bottling it again", "Title race over then" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal seal dramatic comeback draw against Southampton 

Arsenal fought back to clinch a last-gasp 3-3 draw with Southampton in one of the games of the season on Friday (April 21).

The Gunners got off to a nightmare start in just the 27th second when goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made a massive blunder. The English shot-stopper mistakenly played the ball to Southampton forward Carlos Alcaraz. The Argentine cut inside and sent a beautiful effort over the dejected keeper.

It was then former Gunners forward Theo Walcott's turn to put a huge dent in Arsenal's title hopes. Martin Odegaard has rarely put a foot wrong this season but was caught in possession. The Saints countered with Alcarez releasing Walcott, who flew forward and sent his shot past Ramsdale in the 14th minute.

Mikel Arteta's men collapsed but gave themselves hope in the 20th minute. Bukayo Saka played the ball back into a dangerous area and Gabriel Martinelli smashed home a vital goal.

Arsenal were in control for most of the game after that, looking to score a crucial equalizer. However, it didn't come and instead, it was Southampton who went 3-1 ahead in the 66th minute. James Ward-Prowse's superb corner was flicked on by Armel Bella-Kotchup and into Duje Caleta-Car's path. He headed home from close range to send the Emirates into stunned silence.

The Gunners had plenty of opportunities to try and get themselves back into the game. Gabriel Jesus spurned a golden chance in the 69th minute, but the Brazilian sent his shot over the bar.

Odegaard then came up trumps for the hosts in the 88th minute to give his side hope. The Norweigan buried the ball past Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to give Arteta's men a lifeline.

That lifeline turned into a resurrection as Saka leveled matters in the 90th minute. Second-half substitute Reiss Nelson struck at Bazunu's goal, with the Saints stopper denying him. However, Saka arrived in the right place at the right time to slot home a dramatic equalizer.

Leandro Trossard thought he had sealed a memorable comeback victory in the 90+2nd minute. The Belgian let loose from just outside the box but the ball smashed off the crossbar. It was Nelson's turn to go close in the 90+5th minute. He saw an effort sail just wide of Bazunu's goal.

Jesus then went down in the Saints' box but the referee waved away Arsenal's appeal for a penalty. He then blew the final whistle for what was one of the games of the season.

It means the title race is still in the Gunners' hands but Manchester City are breathing down their necks. Five points separate the two title rivals heading into next Wednesday's clash at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's men also boast two games in hand.

One fan thinks Arsenal have blown their chances at the league title:

"Gunners bottling it again."

A Liverpool fan has written off the north Londoners in their title race with City:

"Title race over then. It was a good run Arsenal."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a remarkable 3-3 draw at the Emirates:

Ciaran @ps2startupintro Gunnersaurus with Saka at full time Gunnersaurus with Saka at full time https://t.co/OPteTz5ygy

Squawka Live @Squawka_Live Bukayo Saka's game by numbers vs Southampton:



65 touches

9 duels won

5 chances created

5 fouls won

3 tackles made

1 assist

1 goal

0.33 xG



A crucial goal at the death. 🌶 Bukayo Saka's game by numbers vs Southampton:65 touches9 duels won5 chances created5 fouls won3 tackles made1 assist1 goal0.33 xGA crucial goal at the death. 🌶 https://t.co/8nTykMBjrg

TOM ☠️ @mr_lips Gunners bottling it again Gunners bottling it again

Zero @HellsforHeroes @Arsenal Just give City the title, well done boys! @Arsenal Just give City the title, well done boys!

🥤 @TheImmortalKop Title race over then, it was a good run Arsenal Title race over then, it was a good run Arsenal

EuroFoot @eurofootcom ⚔️🍿 Wednesday, 26th April. Man City vs Arsenal. You cannot not miss this. ⚔️🍿 Wednesday, 26th April. Man City vs Arsenal. You cannot not miss this. https://t.co/IaFbbSIVhw

AB⚕ @AbsoluteBruno



Never change king Peter Drury: "No hiding from the truth, Arsenal are Arsenal"Never change king Peter Drury: "No hiding from the truth, Arsenal are Arsenal" Never change king😭 https://t.co/Uvq0kMSCDJ

AB⚕ @AbsoluteBruno Arsenal still have Newcastle Brighton and City to play Arsenal still have Newcastle Brighton and City to play https://t.co/yfDdS5HvCE

Paddy @PaddyArsenal Why are people even entertaining the possibility of getting something against City after throwing away back to back 2 goal leads and putting in our most pathetic performance of the season at home to bottom place? It’s done. Why are people even entertaining the possibility of getting something against City after throwing away back to back 2 goal leads and putting in our most pathetic performance of the season at home to bottom place? It’s done.

Daniel🇳🇬🇳🇬 @danielogoun7 ARSENAL FANS HUMBLED LOOOOOOOOOL HOLD THAT ARSENAL FANS HUMBLED LOOOOOOOOOL HOLD THAT https://t.co/XN4kWGcSl7

𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫 @CantonasCoIIar Arsenal still have to play Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton. Arsenal still have to play Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton. https://t.co/INUGF1WqpM

gunnerblog @gunnerblog Almost, almost the impossible comeback. Important to save a point, even if its still a bad result.



Arsenal have now conceded seven goals in their last three games.



People will talk about ‘bottle’ - understandably so. But let’s talk about ‘defending’. It’s not been good enough. Almost, almost the impossible comeback. Important to save a point, even if its still a bad result.Arsenal have now conceded seven goals in their last three games.People will talk about ‘bottle’ - understandably so. But let’s talk about ‘defending’. It’s not been good enough.

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 ️



Man City vs Arsenal | Once in a Lifetime | 26/04/2023 Man City vs Arsenal | Once in a Lifetime | 26/04/2023 ⏳️https://t.co/ABYPZEiQu8

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl Mention a Arsenal fan and say nothing Mention a Arsenal fan and say nothing https://t.co/WHpVCTsBcE

ksi @KSI Me when people keep asking me about Arsenal bottling the league Me when people keep asking me about Arsenal bottling the league https://t.co/I0X37BrZIT

Raf @CFCRaf2 Arsenal dropping points in their title race and Southampton dropping points in our relegation battle. Chelsea win again Arsenal dropping points in their title race and Southampton dropping points in our relegation battle. Chelsea win again https://t.co/oeXJDDbcnE

Not Match of the Day @NOT_MOTD When Arsenal fans urged Partey not to shoot from long range in the 98th minute...



Partey: When Arsenal fans urged Partey not to shoot from long range in the 98th minute...Partey: https://t.co/Pwy4amCBz6

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals Both Arsenal and Southampton fans when they get home Both Arsenal and Southampton fans when they get home https://t.co/bvD7w7BhrZ

Paddy Power @paddypower Still, all Arsenal have to do now is get a result at the home of the reigning champions, who're going for their fifth title in six seasons and who haven't lost a match since February.



Easy. Still, all Arsenal have to do now is get a result at the home of the reigning champions, who're going for their fifth title in six seasons and who haven't lost a match since February.Easy.

Faysal @elfayz_ Arsenal winnin the league at Ettihad.. Arsenal winnin the league at Ettihad.. https://t.co/nlwmsiUwjR

Trey @UTDTrey Ramsdale copying De Gea’s signature move. My keeper, the trendsetter Ramsdale copying De Gea’s signature move. My keeper, the trendsetter

Kome @KahunaKome Walcott putting a dagger in Arsenal’s title hopes Walcott putting a dagger in Arsenal’s title hopes https://t.co/XbsyDzy2dU

B🥤 @utdbrxy So Arteta’s PL legacy is back to back finishing 8th, bottling top 4 and now bottling the league So Arteta’s PL legacy is back to back finishing 8th, bottling top 4 and now bottling the league

Manchester United legend Gary Neville touches on Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale's blunder

Aaron Ramsdale slipped up in the opening minute.

Ramsdale's error that led to Southampton's opener is not one he will want to see back. The English keeper is usually composed on the ball but was reckless when passing out from the back.

Neville was doing commentary for Sky Sports and he couldn't help but compare Ramsdale's blunder to Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's. He said:

"Wow. Well I’m having flashbacks to a pass that David de Gea tried to Harry Maguire last night but that one got there, this one didn’t."

De Gea was at fault for the Red Devils in their 3-0 (5-2 aggregate) Europa League quarterfinal defeat to Sevilla on Thursday (April 20). The Spanish goalkeeper passed the ball out to Harry Maguire despite the defender being surrounded by opposition players.

