Gunners legend Patrick Vieira makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Gunners icon Patrick Vieira has made his prediction for the Premier League title race involving Arsenal and Manchester City.

The World Cup-winning former France international has tipped Mikel Arteta's side to clinch the title despite the challenge from the Cityzens.

Vieira, who is now the manager of Crystal Palace and played for both sides, has claimed it is the Gunners' title to lose.

He claimed that Mikel Arteta's side are full of confidence right now and should be able to stave off a challenge from the Cityzens. He told William Hill, as quoted by Metro:

"I think the Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose, to be honest with you. I think Arsenal did really well against Aston Villa on Saturday, to bounce back with that 4-2 win at Villa Park. They are just in a really good place at the moment, with a lot of confidence."

Vieira has also predicted that the title race could be dragged on until the final day of the campaign. He added:

"But I still believe Manchester City will chase Arsenal until the very last day of the Premier League season. But I think it’s Arsenal’s title to lose."

The Gunners currently lead the Premier League table with 54 points in 23 games whereas Manchester City are second with 52 points in 24 games.

The north London side's season suffered a minor blip in recent weeks. dropping points in three games. However, they have now gained a foothold in the title race with a fantastic 4-2 win against Aston Villa.

City, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also have an outside chance of winning the title now as they trail Pep Guardiola's side by just three points.

Michael Owen names his Premier League title favorites between Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United

Liverpool legend Michael Owen believes Manchester United have a chance of winning the title this season. He said (via HITC):

“And nobody is mentioning Manchester United. Manchester City are involved. But if Manchester United win their game in hand, they are only three points behind City."

The former England striker, however, acknowledged that Arsenal, who sit atop the league table, are in pole position to lift the trophy this season. Owen added:

“So you cannot rule anything out at the moment, but you have to say that Arsenal are in the driver’s seat.”

Manchester United are in red-hot form right now and trail the league leaders by just five points although they have played one more game.

