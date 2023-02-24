Gus Poyet claims Graham Potter might get the sack if Chelsea lose to Tottenham

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet has insinuated that manager Graham Potter may be sacked if the Blues lose to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26).

Potter joined Chelsea in September 2022 following Thomas Tuchel's sacking on a five-year deal, estimated to be around £10 million. Despite having a strong start, the Blues have stagnated and struggled for consistency over the last couple of weeks.

The Blues manager spent over £250 million in the winter transfer window on high-profile names like Enzo Fernandez to inject new life into the squad. However, their form has further declined, leaving Chelsea 10th in the Premier League with 31 points.

After just one win in their last 10 games in all competitions, Potter has come under fire and many fans are calling for him to be sacked.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Chelsea have won just two of their last 14 matches in all competitions despite spending more than any other club in Europe this season 🙃 Chelsea have won just two of their last 14 matches in all competitions despite spending more than any other club in Europe this season 🙃 https://t.co/pEVOgShyfv

Greek head coach Poyet believes the only way for Potter not to be sacked is to start winning to build momentum without the squad. He spoke to Bettingsites.co.uk:

“Win, just win. I always say that when you go to a place and want to impose your style and convince the players that is the best way, the only option you have is winning. Then the players convince themselves very quickly, because they are winning. The feeling is good, they look at the coaches and think everything is working, but when you’re not winning it is tough."

He added:

“At Chelsea, you have to win. On top of that, you have to win trophies! I know they changed the owner, but Jose Mourinho won two Premier League titles and they got rid when he stopped winning. Ancelotti and Conte were the same – as soon as you don’t win, you are out. That’s why, in my opinion, this game is much bigger for Chelsea than it is for Spurs.”

Gus Poyet explains why Chelsea should stick with Graham Potter

Gus Poyet has defended the Blues manager, hoping the latter stays and becomes a success at the club.

In the same interview, he said:

“First of all I want Graham to stay. I promise you, I really want him to stay and be a success. I think when you are in the position he was in at Brighton, it was the perfect time for him to go to another level. Now, he must take advantage of that.

He continued:

"So now, we need to see that connection between owner and coach to work together. There is an example, and I don’t think it is too dramatic, when they didn’t win many matches and Arsenal and Mikel Arteta were in a very bad moment. They stuck with him, now we are seeing the consequences as they are top of the league."

Chelsea have won just two of their previous 14 games across competitions and one of their previous five Premier League games.

