Gus Poyet defends Fede Valverde and claims he'd have done the same thing after the Real Madrid man assaulted Villarreal's Alex Baena

Greece coach Gus Poyet has jumped to Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde’s defense amid an ongoing probe into the Uruguayan’s assault on Villarreal’s Alex Baena.

According to GOAL, Valverde assaulted Baena in the bus parking area following Real Madrid’s 3-2 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday night (8 April). It has been claimed that Baena spoke ill about Valverde’s unborn son when Villarreal met Madrid in the Copa del Rey in January. The incident took place shortly after Valverde and his wife suffered a miscarriage scare.

On Saturday night, Baena once again crossed paths with Valverde and allegedly used similar slurs, causing Valverde to lose his cool.

Uruguayan manager Poyet has defended Valverde’s actions, claiming that he probably would have done the same had he been in the Uruguay international’s position. On Spanish outlet Diario AS, Poyet said:

“I put myself from Valverde's point of view, I would have done the same thing. I have no doubt that it could have happened. If something else happened, we will see if it goes somewhere, if there is an investigation.

“Analyzing what Fede says he (Baena) told him, I think it was an implication. Afterward, everyone does what he wants. There's only so much you can say.”

As per Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre, police have already taken statements from both Baena and Valverde, with the Uruguayan admitting to assaulting the 21-year-old.

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger takes dig at former club Chelsea ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Ahead of Wednesday’s (12 April) Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Chelsea, Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger took a sneaky dig at his former club. The German defender claimed that the Blues’ current team, which is toiling in 11th place in the Premier League, did not resemble the one that won the Champions League in the 2020-21 season.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🗣️ Rüdiger: “The Chelsea team I played for is nothing like the current Chelsea team. But what is clear to me is that the match will be tough, they have plenty of quality players.” @marca 🗣️ Rüdiger: “The Chelsea team I played for is nothing like the current Chelsea team. But what is clear to me is that the match will be tough, they have plenty of quality players.” @marca https://t.co/Yem6ivtMEE

Speaking to Spanish outlet MARCA, the German said:

“The Chelsea team I played for is nothing like the current Chelsea team. But what is clear to me is that the match will be tough, they have plenty of quality players.”

In the 2020-21 season, Chelsea beat Real Madrid 3-1 (on aggregate) in the semi-finals to set up a final against Manchester City. They beat the Cityzens 1-0 in the final to win their second Champions League in history.

Last year, Los Blancos beat the Pensioners in the quarter-finals, bagging a 5-4 aggregate win over two legs. With plenty of changes in both teams, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the last eight this season.

