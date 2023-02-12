“Guy thinks he’s some Ozil/KDB”, “Lacks IQ” – Fans slam PSG star for frustrating Neymar during 3-1 defeat to Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) saw Neymar struggle to lead the line as they lost 3-1 against AS Monaco on February 11, much to the shock and anger of their fans.

While fans were unhappy with the team's overall performance, the Parc des Princes faithful directed much of their anger towards Vitinha. The midfielder failed to provide Neymar with vital passes.

The Brazilian forward wasn't too happy either, and was seen venting his frustration at his teammate:

#ASMPSG 📸 | Neymar Jr angry & frustrated with Vitinha for not releasing the ball 📸 | Neymar Jr angry & frustrated with Vitinha for not releasing the ball #ASMPSG🔴🔵 https://t.co/CsSWHjsHEf

Fans took note of the midfielder's selfishness on the ball, and took to Twitter to slam the Portuguese for his performances with tweets like these:

Brymo @Brymoxx @psg_chief He likes holding the ball too much I dislike him, you’re not Veratti pass the ball guy @psg_chief He likes holding the ball too much I dislike him, you’re not Veratti pass the ball guy

👀 @arm2400_ And y'all don't even blame Neymar for this shit. He has a solar panel to play with and a dude named Vitinha who doesn't see him for the whole 90 mins. Oh and how could I forget our lovely tiktoker. And y'all don't even blame Neymar for this shit. He has a solar panel to play with and a dude named Vitinha who doesn't see him for the whole 90 mins. Oh and how could I forget our lovely tiktoker.

André-FCB🇪🇦 @andre_sapphire This vitinha kid Is very overrated, he is Tidy technically but lacks IQ and vision of the game to be an elite midfielder, he's nothing special This vitinha kid Is very overrated, he is Tidy technically but lacks IQ and vision of the game to be an elite midfielder, he's nothing special

PSG defeated by Monaco once again, as Neymar struggles to score

Philippe Clement's team delivered a stunning upset against PSG, winning 3-1 and handing them their fourth loss of the year across competitions. The result has narrowed the gap between Monaco and the Ligue 1 leaders to a mere seven points.

The match kicked off with a bang, with the home team scoring only four minutes in. Wissam Ben Yedder sent an exquisite pass to Aleksandr Golovin, who made no mistake in finding the net. The early strike set the tone for the match, and 14 minutes later, Monaco extended their lead, this time through Ben Yedder himself.

El Chadaille Bithsiabu made a costly mistake, allowing Krepin Diatta to steal the ball and play in Ben Yedder. The Frenchman coolly slotted the ball into the far corner of the goal.

PSG attempted to stage a comeback when Warren Zaire-Emery scored just before the half-hour mark. Yet Monaco maintained their advantage and restored their two-goal lead right before halftime.

Ben Yedder seized a pass from Salim Ben Seghir, fended off Juan Bernat and scored his 14th league goal of the season.

Despite Neymar's valiant efforts, PSG were unable to gain any traction in their comeback attempt. Monaco, on the other hand, remained the more threatening side. They could have scored a fourth goal if not for some brilliant saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Monaco earned their victory with a performance that saw them jump from fourth to second in the league standings. They overtook Marseille and Lens, who are yet to play this weekend.

PSG, in contrast, will attempt to recover from this loss as they strive to achieve success in Ligue 1.

