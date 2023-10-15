"Haaland is blanking tonight", "Gavi will be POTM" - Fans react as Spain and Norway name starting XIs for crucial Euro qualifier

Fans are backing Spain to keep Erling Haaland quiet when Luis de la Fuente's men face Norway in tonight's (October 15) Euro 2024 qualifier.

La Roja head into the game off a crucial 2-0 win over Scotland that took them onto 12 points in Group A. They are second, three points behind the Tartan Army with a game in hand and three matches left.

Thus, Spain will be eager to beat Norway who sit third on 10 points, and will be looking to nullify Haaland's threat at the Ullevaal Stadion. The Manchester City superstar bagged a brace in a 4-0 win against Cyprus on Thursday.

De la Fuente has made three changes to the side that beat Scotland with Unai Simon starting in goal. Fran Garcia replaces Alejandro Balde at left-back alongside Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, and Aymeric Laporte in defense.

Meanwhile, Fabian Ruiz comes in for Mikel Merino and partners Rodri and Gavi in midfield. The latter has been in fine form recently, bagging two goals and one assist in 11 games across competitions for Barcelona.

Ansu Fati earns a start with Mikel Oyarzabal dropping to the bench. The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee joins in-form Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres in attack.

One fan reckons Spain's defense will be able to deal with Haaland who has managed six goals in four Euro 2024 qualifiers:

"Haaland is blanking tonight."

Another fan has backed Gavi to put on an excellent display:

"GAVI will be potm."

Here's how fans reacted to De la Fuente's starting XI to face Norway:

Haaland starting to get tired of hearing his name ahead of Spain clash

The City superstar has been in scintillating form.

Haaland has admitted that although he's always dreamed of becoming a footballing superstar, he's starting to get a little irritated with the hype surrounding him. The City striker is deemed by many as one of the best forwards in Europe and as a result, garners much support. He said, via TV2:

"Of course, I greatly appreciate the support. This what I’ve wanted to do since I was little, so I’m not complaining about it. I’m starting to get a little tired of hearing my own name, but that’s how it is. There is not much I can do about it.”

The 22-year-old has made a groundbreaking start to life at the Etihad since his €60 million move in 2022. He's bagged 60 goals and 11 assists in 65 games across competitions.

However, Haaland has also impressed on the international stage with Norway. He's scored 27 goals and provided three assists in 27 caps. Thus, much of the talk prior to tonight's game against Spain has been about the 2023 Ballon d'Or nominee.