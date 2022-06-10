“Handles high-pressure moments” – Rivaldo snubs Zidane as he names ‘very solid’ manager as best option to replace Pochettino at PSG

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo has snubbed Zinedine Zidane in favour of Jose Mourinho as the best option to take over at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly close to facing the axe and a number of managers have been named as his replacements. As reported by Get Football News France earlier this week, Christophe Galtier was the priority target for the Ligue 1 champions.

Get Football News France now reports that Zinedine Zidane is set to become the new PSG boss ahead of the three-time Ligue 1 Manager of the Year.

However, Rivaldo has suggested that AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho would be the best choice to take over at the Parc des Princes.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has insisted that Mourinho's experience of handling a star-studded squad makes him the ideal choice for the French side. The former Brazilian international told Betfair:

"Nice boss Christoph Galtier is the favourite to get the job if the French champions dispense with Pochettino. But I see Jose Mourinho as a very solid option thanks to his experience of coaching squads filled with talent."

However, Rivaldo has also suggested that it will be difficult for Paris Saint-Germain to convince Mourinho as he seems to be enjoying himself at Roma. He added:

"He is a Champions League winner with two clubs, handles high-pressure moments and has just led Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League title. He seems happy at AS Roma, so it might not be easy for PSG to get him. He would, I'm sure, demand control over which players the club signed and which were sold."

Is Jose Mourinho the ideal choice to take over at PSG?

A major reshuffle is taking place at Paris Saint-Germain, with Mauricio Pochettino's job seemingly on the line. A host of names have been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain hot seat and at the moment Zidane looks to be the favourite.

Rivaldo is not wrong to suggest that Mourinho's experience at the highest level and his handling of players make him an ideal choice for the French side.

While Mourinho's resume is indeed special, there is simply no way that he should be the first-choice over Zidane.

Although Zidane does not possess as much experience as Mourinho, his record in the Champions League should be enough for PSG to opt for him. Zidane is the only manager in the world to win three back-to-back Champions League titles, a trophy PSG have been chasing for so long.

