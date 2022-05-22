Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo set to be sacked by PSG - Reports

According to transfer news journalist Nicolo Schira, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will sack their manager Maurico Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo Araujo. That comes after Kylian Mbappe's blockbuster contract extension, which will reportedly see the star impacting decisions on the hiring and firing of staff.

Pochettino has had a rather turbulent period leading the Parisian giants, as they stumbled to defeats in domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League showing. His potential departure has been in the news following the club's exit from the premier continental competition against Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Pochettino & Leonardo are expected to leave, as Kylian Mbappé will sign a three year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, the contract will be valid until 2025. It was approved in the morning.Pochettino & Leonardo are expected to leave, as @Romain_Molina says - PSG are already exploring options to replace them. #PSG Kylian Mbappé will sign a three year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, the contract will be valid until 2025. It was approved in the morning. 📑🤝 #MbappéPochettino & Leonardo are expected to leave, as @Romain_Molina says - PSG are already exploring options to replace them. #PSG https://t.co/ZAispywrVz

Although Pochettino guided the club to the Ligue 1 title with four games to spare, failure in Europe in two consecutive seasons has proved costly for the Argentine.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Nicolo Schira's report. He noted in his tweet that the sporting director could be the first to exit the club. While Pochettino's tactics yielded little success on the pitch, Leonardo Araujo's poor showing in the transfer market hardly improved things for PSG.

Who could be PSG's next sporting director and manager?

With Mbappe reportedly holding significant power in the changes to take place at the Parc des Princes, it's uncertain who'll come in as the club's next sporting director and manager.

ESPN (via Daily Post) has reported that the prolific goalscorer has former Lille director Luis Campos in mind for sporting director.

Kylian Mbappé’s Saturday:Rejects Real MadridSigns huge new PSG contractHat trick vs. Metz Kylian Mbappé’s Saturday:▪️ Rejects Real Madrid▪️ Signs huge new PSG contract▪️ Hat trick vs. Metz😎 https://t.co/VOztne4AfN

RMC Sport has also shared similar reports about Campos being next in line for Leonardo Araujo's position. It also added that Zinedine Zidane is likely to be the replacement for Pochettino in the dugout.

A few weeks ago, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager said that both he and Mbappe would certainly be at PSG next season. While Mbappe's extension has been confirmed, Pochettino looks like he'll be leaving the club.

For now, there's no certainty on who the next manager could be and how Mbappe's new contract might impact that.

