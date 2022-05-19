PSG offer Kylian Mbappe with right to ‘change coaches and players’ in new contract proposal worth £4 million per month amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are prepared to offer Kylian Mbappe a lot of power to convince him to stay at the club amidst interest from Real Madrid, according to reports.

Mbappe has his contract with the Parisians expiring at the end of the season. Los Blancos have been working on a deal to sign him for some time now, while Mauricio Pochettino's side remain hopeful of retaining his services.

It emerged this week that the France international has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. He is now looking likely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but PSG are not prepared to throw the towel in just yet.

According to Sky Sports, the Ligue 1 champions have offered to double Mbappe's wages to around £4 million per month. The deal would see the 23-year-old become the highest earner in football.

Forward will earn less money, but it's a "stronger sporting project"

Agreeing to the proposal would also see the forward earn a signing-on fee in the region of £100 million, as per the report. The offer also reportedly includes concessions over image rights as well as other bonuses.

Meanwhile, El Chiringuito TV has claimed that PSG are willing to make Mbappe the 'owner' of their sporting project. The Frenchman will be given the power to change coaches and players if he agrees to a contract extension, as per the report.

PSG, though, are aware that finances are not driving Mbappe's decision, according to Sky Sports. It is thus expected that the former AS Monaco star will soon confirm his decision to become Real Madrid's next big signing.

Mbappe thinks PSG's promises and actions contradict, according to Sky Sports. There is a feeling that the Parisians' collection of superstars limits the forward's ability to develop into a complete player.

The way the Ligue 1 champions framed Mbappe's desire to leave the club last summer is also said to have annoyed him. According to the aforementioned source, the Frenchman informed the club of his desire to join Real Madrid at the end of July.

Mbappe was reportedly keen to respect a promise he made not to leave the club on a free transfer. The Parc des Princes outfit, though, made it seem like the player was pushing for an exit in the final week of the transfer window.

Parisians sporting director Leonardo suggested that a £180 million offer from Los Blancos, who already had bids of £135 and £152 million rejected, never came. However, Sky Sports claim that the offer was 'officially on the table'.

