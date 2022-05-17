PSG yet to give up hope of keeping Kylian Mbappe despite Real Madrid agreeing personal terms with him: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are still trying to convince Kylian Mbappe to sign a new deal with them despite the Frenchman agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid, according to The Athletic.

Mbappe's long-term future has been up in the air for a while now as he has his contract with the Parisians expiring in the summer. The 23-year-old is yet to sign a new deal with the club and thus could be on his way out at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have been working on a deal to acquire the France international's services since last year. It emerged earlier today that Los Blancos have struck a deal with the player over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has now corroborated the story, claiming that Mbappe has agreed personal terms with the La Liga champions. However, the forward is yet to put pen to paper on a deal with the club.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Kylian Mbappe understood to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. 23yo forward has not yet signed. Paris Saint-Germain have not yet given up hope of keeping him. Would be among most high-profile deals of all time #RMFC #PSG #Mbappe theathletic.com/news/kylian-mb… Kylian Mbappe understood to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. 23yo forward has not yet signed. Paris Saint-Germain have not yet given up hope of keeping him. Would be among most high-profile deals of all time @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Kylian Mbappe understood to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. 23yo forward has not yet signed. Paris Saint-Germain have not yet given up hope of keeping him. Would be among most high-profile deals of all time @TheAthleticUK #RMFC #PSG #Mbappe theathletic.com/news/kylian-mb…

Carlo Ancelotti's side have been confident about signing Mbappe for a while now. According to the aforementioned source, they are waiting for the player's signature and expect to get the deal over the line once PSG's season is over.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions are yet to give up hope of keeping the forward at the club. Mauricio Pochettino's side are continuing their efforts to try and persuade him to extend his contract with them, as per the report.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



The 23-year-old has not yet signed paperwork with



More from Kylian Mbappe has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, The Athletic understands.The 23-year-old has not yet signed paperwork with #RMCF and #PSG , his current club, are still trying to convince him to change his mind.More from @David_Ornstein Kylian Mbappe has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, The Athletic understands.The 23-year-old has not yet signed paperwork with #RMCF and #PSG, his current club, are still trying to convince him to change his mind.More from @David_Ornstein

However, it appears increasingly likely that Mbappe will move to Real Madrid in the summer. According to Ornstein, this would become one of the most high-profile deals of all time.

It is worth noting that Mbappe was the subject of two offers from Real Madrid last summer. However, PSG refused to sanction a move for him despite knowing they could lose him for free this year.

How has Real Madrid target Mbappe fared for PSG?

Mbappe joined PSG on an initial loan deal from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017. The Parisians then acquired the forward's services permanently for around €180 million the following year.

The 23-year-old has made 216 appearances across all competitions for the French giants. He has scored 168 goals and provided 87 assists for the club during the process.

Mbappe has scored 36 goals and registered 26 assists in 45 matches for Pochettino's side this season. He has also helped the club win Ligue 1 this term, but failed to prevent them from bowing out of the French Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer