PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe agrees 5-year deal to sign for Real Madrid: Reports

PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe is set to end his association with the Parisians and finally seal his dream transfer to Real Madrid this summer. That's according to Spanish publication Marca, which claims that the player has reached an agreement with the Liga giants over a potential switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per the story, the PSG superstar closed the deal with Real Madrid last week despite the tempting offers he has received from the Ligue 1 champions in recent months.

The report mentions that Kylian Mbappe was in Spain last week on Monday and Tuesday where he met Real Madrid's general director Jose Angel Sanchez. The former is said to have put aside other matters to focus on the Frenchman and in the end, got a yes from him.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are expected to remain quiet on the proceedings and allow the player himself to confirm that his time is over at the Parc des Princes. Should everything go as planned, Kylian Mbappe's wish to wear the white jersey of the Merengues will be realized starting on July 1.

According to the same source, Kylian Mbappe will sign a contract of four-five years in length at the Santiago Bernabeu, which will include a staggering termination clause yet to be revealed. PSG will get nothing from the transfer as the player will leave as a free agent after his contract expires on June 30.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Kylian Mbappé's potential agreement with Real Madrid will never be announced before the season ends. The R16 game may delay the formality of a deal, but it won't change Mbappé's and Pérez' shared desire. #rmalive | Kylian Mbappé's potential agreement with Real Madrid will never be announced before the season ends. The R16 game may delay the formality of a deal, but it won't change Mbappé's and Pérez' shared desire. @marca 🚨🌖| Kylian Mbappé's potential agreement with Real Madrid will never be announced before the season ends. The R16 game may delay the formality of a deal, but it won't change Mbappé's and Pérez' shared desire. @marca #rmalive https://t.co/0vbNzhO6xZ

That would indeed be a huge loss on the part of the Parisians, who signed the winger from AS Monaco for a whopping €145 million in July 2018. It becomes even worse to remember that Los Blancos offered €200 million for the Frenchman last year.

The attacker has bagged 36 goals and 26 assists for the Parisians across all competitions so far this term

What's next for Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid?

The attacker will be hoping to play what could be his last game for PSG against Metz in Ligue 1 this Saturday. He'll then wait for his contract with the Parisians to expire in the next couple of weeks before making the move to Spain.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, will play their last Liga game against Real Betis this weekend. They'll then go head-to-head with Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28 before kicking off preparations for next season.

