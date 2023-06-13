"Hang it in the Loooouvre" - Manchester City star Jack Grealish posts hilarious message on social media after treble celebrations

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish has posted a hysterically iconic picture on social media as he celebrates his side's treble triumph.

Grealish has been enjoying a chaotic booze-filled few days in the aftermath of City's Champions League final win over Inter Milan. The English attacker has been pictured and recorded partying in both Ibiza and during the club's open-tour bus parade in Manchester.

The 27-year-old has been at the forefront of Manchester City's celebrations after winning the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup. He has uploaded a brilliant picture of himself during the bus parade, shirtless and taking in the moment. He captioned the Twitter post:

"Hang it in the Loooouvre."

The Sun reports that Grealish's drinking antics even led to him being forced to be kept upright by teammate Kyle Walker. He was also offered a wheelchair at Ibiza airport as he headed back for celebrations in Manchester on Monday (June 12).

The England international has needed no such help this season as he has been key for Pep Guardiola's treble winners. He scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 games across competitions.

Jack Grealish spoke emotionally following Manchester City's Champions League final win over Inter. He told BT Sport how much it meant to him as a family-orientated man:

"This is what you work for your whole life, I'm so happy man."

He added:

"To win the treble with this group of players and this staff is so special. Anybody knows me knows how much of a family person I am and this is what I've worked for my whole life."

Grealish joined City from Aston Villa for a club-record £100 million. He has become the Cityzens' party boy but deservedly so after a superb season.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish appears to ask Bernardo Silva to stay at the Etihad

Jack Grealish wants Bernardo Silva to stay.

Jack Grealish has built a strong friendship with Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva at the Etihad. The duo were seen partying inside the tour bus during the treble winners' celebrations.

The Englishman took a moment to seemingly beg Silva to remain with the Cityzens as speculation grows over his future. He said (via Football Daily):

"Please don't go."

Silva's future at the Etihad is uncertain amid interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Reports claim that PSG are set to make a bid for the Portuguese midfielder and that he is keen on the move.

Silva has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in 55 games across competitions. He has been with Manchester City for six years, winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, and now the Champions League.

