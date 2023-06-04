PSG will submit bid to sign Manchester City star, player interested in possible move - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are stepping up their interest in Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Les Parisiens concluded their 2022-23 season with a 3-2 defeat against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Saturday (June 3). Christophe Galtier's side ended the campaign with two trophies - the league title and the Trophee des Champions.

However, PSG's struggles in the UEFA Champions League left much to be desired. The French giants bowed out of the competition after losing 3-0 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

The Paris-based club are thus expected to make major changes to their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. Their football advisor Luis Campos is under immense pressure to make significant additions to the team this summer, with Lionel Messi among those leaving the club.

A deal to sign Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan on a free transfer is already in place. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Les Parisiens are also on the verge of acquiring Marco Asensio from Real Madrid on a free transfer.

PSG are now set to turn their attention towards Manchester City attacker Silva, according to the aforementioned source. The Parisians will reportedly approach the Premier League champions with an official offer in the coming weeks.

Campos, meanwhile, has been in talks with Silva's agent Jorge Mendes, who also handles Asensio, over personal terms. As per the same report, the Portugal international's representative has already received a contract proposal from the club.

Silva, who joined the Cityzens from AS Monaco for €50 million in 2017, has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium for a while. Although the attacker prefers to move to Spain, he's open to joining PSG if the report is to be believed.

The 28-year-old has made 305 appearances across competitions for Manchester City, bagging 55 goals and 59 assists. He has helped the club win 13 trophies, including five Premier League titles.

How did PSG target Bernardo Silva fare in his last game for Manchester City?

Bernardo Silva has played 54 games across competitions for Manchester City this season. His last appearance for the club came in their 2-1 win against Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday (June 3).

The Portuguese, who started in an attacking role, was not involved in any of the goals. He was, nevertheless, one of the best players on the pitch, earning a 7.0 rating on Sofascore.

Silva had 57 touches, with only four players faring better, and completed 36 passes with 82% accuracy. The PSG target played one key pass and completed one dribble. His only shot in the game went off target, though.

The former Monaco attacker, who played the full 90 minutes, won four of the ten duels he competed in. In defense, he made one interception and two tackles. However, he lost possession 13 times, with only two Manchester City players faring worse, and was dribbled past thrice.

