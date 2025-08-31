Hansi Flick provides Gavi fitness update ahead of Barcelona's clash against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has revealed that Gavi is expected to return to action after the September international break. The Spanish midfielder suffered a right knee injury during a training session on Friday, August 22.

Gavi played the first two games for La Blaugrana this season as a substitute. However, due to the injury, he's set to miss La Blaugrana's clash against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, August 31.

Additionally, the 21-year-old will also miss Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkiye on September 4 and September 7, respectively. The Spanish Football Federation earlier named Gavi in their squad for the qualifiers. However, on Saturday, they confirmed that the 21-year-old won't join La Roja for the qualifiers.

However, Hansi Flick has asserted that Gavi is expected to return during Barcelona's next LaLiga game against Valencia on Sunday, September 14. The German tactician told reporters (via Tribal Football):

"The plan is for Gavi to be available for the Valencia game (on September 14th). We will see how he progresses. He's better today than he was yesterday. We are positive."

The 21-year-old made 42 appearances for La Blaugrana last season after returning from an 11-month-long injury hiatus. Gavi also had six goal contributions for La Blaugrana, as they completed the domestic treble, winning LaLiga, Copa Del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.

Harry Kane informs Barcelona about plans to leave Bayern Munich next summer: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Harry Kane has informed Barcelona that he aims to leave Bayern Munich next summer. The former Tottenham Hotspur attacker wants a new challenge and sees Spain as a suitable next destination.

After proving his attacking prowess in the Premier League and Bundesliga, the English attacker is keen on joining another top European club. Harry Kane is the Premier League's all-time second-highest goalscorer with 213 goals, only behind Alan Shearer (260). Meanwhile, he has already scored 91 goals and provided 28 assists for Bayern in 100 games.

Barcelona view the 32-year-old as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who also joined La Blaugrana from Bayern Munich in 2022. The Polish attacker's contract with the LaLiga giants also expires next summer, but his deal has an option for a one-year extension.

