Hansi Flick reveals what he told Raphinha to inspire Barcelona comeback as Catalans beat Celta Vigo 4-3 after being 3-1 down

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick told attacker Raphinha to lead from the front as the La Liga leaders sealed a thrilling 4-3 home win over Celta Vigo on Saturday (April 19).

In a seven-goal thriller at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barca opened the scoring through Ferran Torres inside 12 minutes. But Celta responded swiftly, with Borja Iglesias restoring parity three minutes later.

Seven minutes into the second period, Iglesias was at it again, putting Celta ahead for the first time in the game. In the 62nd minute, he completed a memorable hat-trick, putting his team on course for a memorable road win against the Blaugrana.

However, Flick's side had other ideas. After Dani Olmo reduced arrears two minutes later, Raphinha made it 3-3 in the 68th minute. Just when it looked like the leaders would have to settle for a share of the spoils, Raphinha struck the winner from the spot in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break Celta hearts.

Flick revealed what he had told Raphinha at half-time to inspire his late burst (as per Barca Universal):

"At half-time I told Raphinha: 'Come on, think positively. We need you on the pitch as a leader.' And then he went in and put that performance."

The win sent Flick's side seven points clear at the top, having played a game more.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona are on course for a historic season. They look good to reign supreme in La Liga for the first time in two years, have reached the Copa del Rey final and are also into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Following their thrilling win over Celta in the league, Flick's side next take on Mallorca at home in La Liga on Tuesday (April 22). Four days later, they take on Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, in a repeat of this year's Supercopa Espana title match, which the Blaugrana had won.

They close the month with a blockbuster UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Serie A leaders Inter Milan on April 30, with the return at the San Siro six days later. Barca haven't reached the final of the European competition since winning their second continental treble in 2015.

They are looking to become the first European side to achieve three trebles, having also done so in 2009 and repeating the feat six years later.

