"Happened with plenty of players in the past" - Ex-scout tips Manchester City veteran to leave this summer

Manchester City midfielder Bernanrdo Silva could reportedly leave at the end of the season. The 30-year-old has been at the Etihad since arriving from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017.

Contracted to the reigning Premier League champions till 2026, Silva is about to enter the final year of his current deal amid rumours of his impending exit this summer. He has been a key player for the Etihad outfit over the years:

In nearly 400 appearances across competitions, Silva has contributed 69 goals and as many assists. That includes three goals and four assists in 40 outings across competitions this season as City look all set to lose their four-year Premier League stranglehold to runaway leaders Liverpool.

Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown said that there's precedence of top players leaving the Etihad while still being first-team regulars, telling Football Insider:

“It’s happened with plenty of players in the past. With David Silva for example, he went back to Spain while he was still a regular for City. The pressure of playing and competing in the Premier League, Champions League and every other competition they’re in starts to take it’s toll.

“I think at this stage, Bernardo Silva has done all he can and won all there is to win with City. So now he wants to leave and go back to a league like La Liga for example, where there’s less physical demand a slower tempo to the game."

He concluded:

“He’s still a top player and a wonderful talent, but perhaps his City career has come to an end. It looks like there are going to be big changes there under Guardiola this summer so it wouldn’t surprise me to see him step away.”

With two wins in their last five games, City are fifth in the standings, trailing the Reds (70) by a massive 22 points with nine games remaining.

What's next for Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are coming off a hard-fought 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth at the weekend. After Evanilson's early opener for the hosts, Erling Haaland restored parity for City four minutes after the break.

Omar Marmoush then scored midway through the second half to send Pep Guardiola's side through to the FA Cup last-eight. Up next for the Cityzens is a Premier League home game with 2016 champions Leicester City on Wednesday (April 2).

Four days later, they travel to Old Trafford for a showdown with arch-rivals and cross-town rivals Manchester United.

